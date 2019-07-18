Meet Phoebe Waller-Bridge

She was born in 1985 in London, to an upper-middle-class family. Growing up, she says she was an irreverent child, especially with her grandmother. Her nickname was “Flea.” At 18, she studied drama at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London. But during most of her 20s, she struggled to find a job. That’s when she started to write her one-woman play, “Fleabag,” about a young woman struggling to deal with the death of her best friend while leading a voracious sex life. At 28, she won an award for Fleabag at the 2013 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. At 30, she wrote and starred in the series Crashing, about 20-somethings living as property guardians in a disused London hospital. At 31, in 2016, she adapted Fleabag for TV. A year later, the series won her a BAFTA award for best female performance in a comedy. And still, somehow, she's found the time to do a massively successful motion picture revival of the play that started it all.

In 2017, she said she had never watched any Star Wars movie before landing a role in Solo: A Star Wars Story. At 33, she wrote the female-led series Killing Eve, about an MI-5 security officer hunting down a young psychopath. The series won a BAFTA for Best Drama Series in May 2019. At 34, she contributed to the script for the 25th James Bond film, developing the female characters. She became the second woman in James Bond history to be credited on a script. In 2019, Fleabag, Season 2 earned 11 Primetime Emmys nominations.

Waller-Bridge's one-woman show, Fleabag - just wrapped up a sold-out run in New York City earlier this year and will open in London's West End next month. Waller-Bridge has said that this will be the last time she performs the monologue, but if you haven't managed to track down a ticket for one of the final shows, worry not, because the thing is headed to movie theaters this September. Actor, Playwright, Producer, Multiple-Emmy nominee…This is Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Brut.