back

This is Wagner, Putin's brutal shadow army

They’re accused of human rights violations around the world. Now, Ukraine’s government claims they are on a mission to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the Wagner group, Putin’s brutal shadow army.

03/23/2022 5:30 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:09

    This is Wagner, Putin's brutal shadow army

  2. 6:37

    Who is Alexei Navalny?

  3. 1:35

    Protesters mark 11 years since the start of the war in Syria

  4. 3:46

    Bot or not? Here's how to spot a Russian bot

  5. 5:10

    New mom on the need for paid family leave

  6. 4:36

    Who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

7 comments

  • Cosmin I.
    4 minutes

    Most of them are not "super soldiers", they are just people with military background, out of work, from poor families in Russia or ex-soviet countries. They are payed less than an entry level corporate worker.

  • Majid S.
    12 minutes

    So it's basically black water of Russia

  • Ahmed K.
    23 minutes

    🙄 12 year of killing and violence without any sanctions 🙄 may be it's okay as long as their victims aren't white Europeans people with blonde hair and blue eyes

  • Janson L.
    27 minutes

    God bless president Don Putin God 🙏🏾 🙌. God bless Russia 🇷🇺 🙏🏾 🙌

  • Blessing G.
    30 minutes

    🤦🏾‍♂️

  • Joe C.
    35 minutes

    Talking about denazify Ukraine.? He should first dewagnerfy Russia...

  • Malcolm S.
    36 minutes

    Talk about Svoboda party in Ukraine then, the Nazi party https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Svoboda_(political_party)

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.