This is Wagner, Putin's brutal shadow army
They’re accused of human rights violations around the world. Now, Ukraine’s government claims they are on a mission to kill President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the Wagner group, Putin’s brutal shadow army.
03/23/2022 5:30 PM
- New
7 comments
Cosmin I.4 minutes
Most of them are not "super soldiers", they are just people with military background, out of work, from poor families in Russia or ex-soviet countries. They are payed less than an entry level corporate worker.
Majid S.12 minutes
So it's basically black water of Russia
Ahmed K.23 minutes
🙄 12 year of killing and violence without any sanctions 🙄 may be it's okay as long as their victims aren't white Europeans people with blonde hair and blue eyes
Janson L.27 minutes
God bless president Don Putin God 🙏🏾 🙌. God bless Russia 🇷🇺 🙏🏾 🙌
Blessing G.30 minutes
🤦🏾♂️
Joe C.35 minutes
Talking about denazify Ukraine.? He should first dewagnerfy Russia...
Malcolm S.36 minutes
Talk about Svoboda party in Ukraine then, the Nazi party https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Svoboda_(political_party)