back

This Man is Stuck Living At an Airport

It's not a Tom Hanks movie, but this man is stuck living at an airport — without a country to fly home to.

07/24/2018 5:01 PM
  • 98.7k
  • 38

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

21 comments

  • Lam N.
    09/13/2018 15:29

    Real life Gate 67 ?

  • Charli S.
    07/31/2018 08:27

    "So what if u're 40? I'd been 40" Best pick up ever 😁

  • Ludovic D.
    07/30/2018 20:24

    😔😔😔

  • Mohammed S.
    07/29/2018 22:42

    50 يوم بالمطار والله حرام لا وين يمشي ولا يجي الله يفرج علي سوريا والأمه العربيه

  • Annie A.
    07/29/2018 22:32

    OHH! I HOPE YOU’LL FIND YOUR PEACE AND SAFE PLACE!

  • Gil D.
    07/29/2018 09:10

    Hoping there will be a peaceful & safe haven for you & many more like you.

  • Sidis K.
    07/28/2018 10:28

    This is your mission

  • Sudipta C.
    07/28/2018 08:15

    does the story seems familiar

  • Riyaz A.
    07/27/2018 07:31

    Pls help him ...... Allah bless You

  • Michael C.
    07/25/2018 17:13

    Cant fight for your cant be in your country

  • David R.
    07/25/2018 06:32

    I dont blame him. who would want to fight for a dictatorship, and be forced to drop barrel bombs and poison gas on your friends and family?

  • Sapana S.
    07/25/2018 04:18

    Have a look..

  • Jim L.
    07/25/2018 03:17

    Canada is nice for now...you'll like it..until refugees screw it up and the war moves to Canada....

  • Ian G.
    07/24/2018 21:17

    They keep comparing it to "The Terminal" followed by "but this is reality"... Are they not aware The Terminal was based on a real event?

  • Nandrianina R.
    07/24/2018 18:32

    Viktor Navorsky.

  • Davey C.
    07/24/2018 17:59

    worst airport to be stuck at

  • Michelle J.
    07/24/2018 17:32

    Many here don’t understand their entitlement having citizenship and passports,having governments that protect them anywhere in the world.im married to a Palestinian now living in Canada so I’m well aware of people stuck in no mans land with no rights and protections.

  • Barbara S.
    07/24/2018 17:27

    I am amazed at this beautiful man's courage and unwavering will. He may not be aware of it but he's sending a powerful ripple throughout the Universe for positive change. I know he understands it's not for nothing. ♥️

  • Bram D.
    07/24/2018 17:26

    Haha voila da verhaal dak zeie

  • Tere K.
    07/24/2018 17:23

    Wow that's absolutely crazy lol!!!🙄🙃🙄