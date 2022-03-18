back
This startup is connecting citizens and recyclers through a simple app
Blanca Pulupa has been a recycler in Ecuador for 25 years, manually sifting through garbage and working in harsh conditions. But a new local startup "Reci Veci" powered by the 100+ Accelerator program, now makes her job easier and safer … Here’s how. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
03/18/2022 7:57 PM
- New
And even more
- 4:47
This startup is connecting citizens and recyclers through a simple app
- 2:38
How a mayor and youth activist are leading the calls for action on climate finance for the Global South
- 2:16
One trimaran’s race to protect the ocean
- 2:00
How Texas is transforming from a gas guzzler to a green jobs state
- 3:37
When soccer takes on inequality
- 2:33
How to make a healthy and sustainable stir fry with a Middle Eastern twist with chef Manal Alalem
0 comments