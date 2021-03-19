back

This Syrian doctor saved thousands of children during the war

"Every child I see now, sick child, I feel that he or she reminds me of the other children who I treated." Ten years after the start of Syria’s deadly civil war, this doctor is still haunted by the children she treated in an underground hospital besieged by bombs ...

03/19/2021
  • New

3 comments

  • Artful C.
    an hour

    What I find the worse about the whole Syrian issue is that the rest of the gul stood by and carried on complaining about Israel instead of dealing with this.

  • Christian G.
    an hour

    incredible.

  • Brut
    an hour

    Find out more about Dr. Amani Ballour's heroic journey in the documentary "The Cave." https://films.nationalgeographic.com/the-cave

