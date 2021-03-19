back
This Syrian doctor saved thousands of children during the war
"Every child I see now, sick child, I feel that he or she reminds me of the other children who I treated." Ten years after the start of Syria’s deadly civil war, this doctor is still haunted by the children she treated in an underground hospital besieged by bombs ...
03/19/2021 12:31 PM
3 comments
Artful C.an hour
What I find the worse about the whole Syrian issue is that the rest of the gul stood by and carried on complaining about Israel instead of dealing with this.
Christian G.an hour
incredible.
Brutan hour
Find out more about Dr. Amani Ballour's heroic journey in the documentary "The Cave." https://films.nationalgeographic.com/the-cave