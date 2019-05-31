back

This Trans Couple's Incredible Love Story

This trans couple's love story will melt your heart. 💕 Now they have an important message for young trans people.

05/17/2019 8:32 AMupdated: 07/20/2020 8:17 AM
36 comments

  • Sarah P.
    05/31/2019 02:42

    A sweet love story. I hope they have many happy years together.

  • Paul J.
    05/30/2019 21:51

    No such thing as "transgender", you cannot change your dna.

  • Jo H.
    05/30/2019 15:34

    Daisy please show this to

  • Kathryn P.
    05/27/2019 03:42

    No such thing as trans anything you are what you were at birth and you will die that gender!

  • Jimmy T.
    05/26/2019 03:30

    🤔😂🤔🤔😂😂🤔🤔🤔

  • Lori B.
    05/25/2019 14:01

    Beautiful love story!! Stay strong and live your life. Best of wishes to you both. Some people go through their whole life and never find their soulmate. Wish everyone could find this kind of happiness!!!

  • Jesus C.
    05/22/2019 02:26

    Wait.. So if you think about it this is just a heterosexual couple

  • Nicole T.
    05/21/2019 07:24

    God has a way of turning the devil's plan around.

  • Castro P.
    05/20/2019 09:48

    Mental illness in a clown world, what next 😂

  • Israel S.
    05/20/2019 08:13

    Sickness

  • Heather M.
    05/19/2019 21:57

    everyone deserves an identity they are comfortable with, and everyone deserves love. 💗💗💗

  • Derek E.
    05/18/2019 04:28

    Well, then she still is a girl. Feelings will never change genetics.

  • Gloria R.
    05/18/2019 02:36

    I’m happy for your happiness and that you’re living your authentic lives.

  • Ric P.
    05/18/2019 01:19

    Beautiful couple! Hope they have a lifetime of happiness.

  • Nevin S.
    05/18/2019 00:53

    how sad

  • Parvez C.
    05/18/2019 00:03

    0580496186

  • Candy M.
    05/17/2019 23:17

    Wait? What?..

  • Doris R.
    05/17/2019 21:55

    I always wondered why a gay man and a gay woman wouldn't be compatible. These two are and that's ok with me.

  • Gérson N.
    05/17/2019 20:45

    This is a mess...

  • Brook M.
    05/17/2019 17:53

    I don't really see the big issue. They aren't hurting anyone. Love Is Love. If you don't like it then look away. You can easily hide this post. Just saying.