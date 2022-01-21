back

This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents

"I would ask my parents, 'Why do I look different than you?'" Her family never told her she was adopted. Today, this woman has a message for parents who adopt outside their race ...

01/21/2022 1:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 4:27

    This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents

  2. 6:51

    Why people are calling out "America's Next Top Model"

  3. 3:22

    Indigenous TikToker exposes food inequality in Canada's Native communities

  4. 3:39

    André Leon Talley’s first muse was his grandmother

  5. 3:34

    Why NYC high-school students organized a citywide school walkout

  6. 5:51

    The life of Martin Luther King Jr.

1 comment

  • Leesa M.
    an hour

    After how many adopted people are just stolen people, it's always worth checking.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.