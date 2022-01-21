back
This transracial adoptee has a message for adoptive parents
"I would ask my parents, 'Why do I look different than you?'" Her family never told her she was adopted. Today, this woman has a message for parents who adopt outside their race ...
01/21/2022 1:57 PM
- New
1 comment
Leesa M.an hour
After how many adopted people are just stolen people, it's always worth checking.