Tipping Around the World

Traveling abroad? Better follow these tips on different tipping customs around the world. 💸 (via Brut UK)

10/09/2019 3:59 PMupdated: 08/05/2020 3:53 PM
  • Graham L.
    10/10/2019 11:34

    I live in the UK. Generally, I, and most people I know, will tip even if there is a service charge as we know full well that the waiting staff often don't see a penny of that. Won't tip if I've received poor service or bad attitude, though.

  • Mario C.
    10/09/2019 23:41

    Paying extra for a service that everyone deserves?? F... OFF

  • Owen O.
    10/09/2019 18:07

    This is a cowardice pass on tax, which places individuals as the governing paymasters.

