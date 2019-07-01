Trump and Kim Jong Un: Friends or Frenemies?
President Trump traveled all the way to North Korea to continue his unlikely friendship with Kim Jong Un. Here's the full story of how he became the first sitting president to cross the DMZ.
How did we get here?
President Trump stepped into North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un a second time. Donald Trump also became the first U.S. president to step into North Korea Sunday, reaching across the demarcation line to shake hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then, at Kim's invitation, stepping across the border and into North Korea -- in a historic moment Trump called "a great honor."
In 2017 Trump and Kim trade threats in an escalating war of words. That year, the world had witnessed President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un trading barbs that, while included nicknames and new vocabulary words, also openly suggest war and destruction. After months of talks Trump and Kim meet face to face in Singapore. The two leaders met in a room with North Korean and American flags that looked much like the setting of their first meeting in Singapore. When asked if the pair would reach a peace deal, Trump told the press corps, “We’ll see.” He reiterated that he and the leader of the isolated state have a “great relationship,” but when asked if he would be backing down from pursuing complete denuclearization of North Korea, he simply said, “No,” and left it at that.
In 2019 Trump and Kim meet again in Hanoi, Vietnam. This second round of talks in Vietnam comes eight months after all eyes focused on Trump and Kim’s historic first meeting in June – an easing of hostilities following an escalation of rhetoric from both sides. But the outcome from that first meeting was largely symbolic. The two leaders vaguely agreed to work toward denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, without outlining a path to achieve that elusive goal, or even clarifying what exactly the thorny wording “denuclearize” entails. Trump, who has pledged to solve the North Korea problem, says the potential for making a more substantive agreement with the reclusive kingdom in Vietnam is “awesome.” The meeting was cut short before any deal could be reached.
On June 30th, 2019 Trump became the first U.S. President to step foot into North Korea for meeting #3
Brut.
- 41.3k
- 282
- 91
57 comments
Ralyn W.07/09/2019 21:52
But yet Obama got called a traitor for trying to talk to this guy? Seems kinda like double standards to me. Idc either way
Kenneth D.07/08/2019 20:46
Idiots
Aries B.07/07/2019 07:58
Probably because he's doing his job that he signed up to do. Way to go Trump, being the symbol of hope for America's future 🇺🇲🦅
Andrew L.07/07/2019 03:52
Two asshats
Michael K.07/07/2019 03:10
Thankfully we have a guy like him other words it would be a disaster I mean the president
Mike L.07/06/2019 20:48
Trump 2020
Daniel W.07/06/2019 02:36
Just another reality show.
Doorosen R.07/05/2019 18:39
Fu..... TRUMP YOU'RE THE WORST PRESIDENT THAT USA HAVE NEVER GOT 🤔😠😠😠
Everett v.07/05/2019 17:20
Wanna be Dictator!! Jeez!
Nicks P.07/05/2019 02:54
Uncle Trump New son
Randy S.07/05/2019 02:16
That's what communist do
Dean R.07/04/2019 17:52
Lol.. cling & clang..
Ivan T.07/04/2019 04:55
North Korea is tryna make friends with America and the they will back stab us, “keep your friends close but keep your enemies closer”
Everette A.07/03/2019 22:19
Love Kim's plan to smuggle a nuke on air force one, to be detonated over DC on a Friday afternoon at five. Best thing could happen for the American people!
Carl S.07/03/2019 21:34
When # 45 says, "We'll See what Happens ?" It Means HE HAS NO IDEA WHAT THEY WILL DO !!!😠😠👿👿👿
Dennis R.07/03/2019 18:22
N. Korea has made repeated promises to stop it's nuclear program since the 80's and pressed on after each promise. Far more qualified presidents than Trump have tried to negotiate such treaties. Lies is what they got. The only difference with Trump is that he's a whole lot dumber and easier to fool than all the rest.
Jimmy J.07/03/2019 13:29
GREAT JOB MR TRUMP MAGA
Judy C.07/03/2019 04:29
Oporotunist on both sides.
Wassi W.07/02/2019 21:05
U want him to sell out the ur Rothchilds bank he is the last one not to sign this is why Trump turns him into a terrorist
Josh B.07/02/2019 20:44
Photo OP anyone