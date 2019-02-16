Using Barbie to End "Poverty Porn"

This parody account is shaming "white saviors" who take poverty porn selfies. And did we mention there’s an iconic fashion doll involved? 👀
Marvin M.02/28/2019 21:28
Jajajaja que pendejas
Rami S.02/28/2019 09:06
I honestly dont see the problem Can someone explain ?
Mary H.02/28/2019 00:26
How many people would travel as “saviors” if cameras were banned?
Khanzada S.02/27/2019 17:28
You
Said H.02/27/2019 00:20
Apu D.02/25/2019 16:22
Apu D.02/25/2019 16:22
Kshitiz S.02/25/2019 15:00
"What impact did you have?" What do you want me to do? Donate 15 mega zillion dollars which i dont have?
Zine E.02/25/2019 00:08
I live in a third world country and I say it's okay to take pictures while helping people..
Zine E.02/25/2019 00:06
She is basically toxic..
Edward D.02/23/2019 03:52
She is the typical white woman
Marie J.02/22/2019 23:29
Complains about people helping others and taking photos of it, makes sure to include statements about her helping others too to get kudos. "i help other people better than you". Kind of a strange competition this nit wit is starting. JS taking a photo of the work you're doing doesn't imply you're not doing the work... They're helping people, which is more than these basement dwellers are doing, so why complain? Sounds to me she's jealous of the recognition and therefore wants to find her own creative way of getting her kudos.
Anila A.02/22/2019 07:11
Laura B.02/20/2019 21:05
Lamian S.02/18/2019 22:08
well they go there do something good and take selfies while you are here doing nothing and try to shame them for doing something good and taking selfies of it, by the end of your rant did you accomplished as much as the ones you are criticizing?
Anna S.02/18/2019 14:20
I work as a English teacher in Myanmar and tourists will barge in out school to take selfies with the young monks and nuns I teach. We always need native English speakers to help improve our children's English, but you can only make a difference if you spend at least a few months. It's unfair for the children to have random teachers who are only really there for Instagram.
Maude F.02/17/2019 14:49
selfie de bidonville
Pandora R.02/17/2019 12:19
Hey look at me, I went to a Costa Rica and gave these people pens and paper and showed them how to draw. Also take a picture for Me standing with them to make me seem like a wholesome well rounded person, by doing this for them. But its just to make me feel better and its for my Instagram n Facebook profile to show everyone what a good person I am. Look at me look at Me, aren't I good person. Leave the camera at home. Bkd
Kay S.02/17/2019 08:25
Lmao folks who can't understand why this is hilarious and also needs to stop make it EVEN FUNNIER.
Miguel C.02/17/2019 05:08
Social currency..