back

Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war

POV: You’re 20 years old in Ukraine right now. Meet Valeria, who is currently living in a bomb shelter with her family ...

03/08/2022 1:34 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:18

    Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war

  2. 6:44

    How Russian media is covering the war in Ukraine

  3. 3:16

    Ukrainians describe Russia's attack on Kyiv

  4. 4:34

    The "Havana syndrome" explained

  5. 6:57

    A week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine

  6. 2:56

    TBT: When Putin was sworn in

7 comments

  • James M.
    7 minutes

    Supporting from Philippines 🇵🇭 SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦

  • Chiba M.
    9 minutes

    🤍💙♥️🇷🇺🇷🇺🇩🇿🇩🇿💪💪

  • Kaaya A.
    12 minutes

    so sad this

  • Roland O.
    22 minutes

    Am glad Dr Odin cure me from herpes with herbal herbs… you can contact him on WhatsApp +393511788587 if you need herbal herbs to cure herpes simplex virus

  • Aruna A.
    27 minutes

    😔😔😔😞😞😞 take care and stay safe 💗💗

  • DM M.
    31 minutes

    What's happening is really sad but life goes on (for some)

  • Tuan R.
    31 minutes

    Stay safe, think of Palestenians, Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans,Yemenis, Syrians often

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.