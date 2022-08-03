back
Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war
POV: You’re 20 years old in Ukraine right now. Meet Valeria, who is currently living in a bomb shelter with her family ...
03/08/2022 1:34 PM
7 comments
James M.7 minutes
Supporting from Philippines 🇵🇭 SLAVA UKRAINI 🇺🇦
Chiba M.9 minutes
🤍💙♥️🇷🇺🇷🇺🇩🇿🇩🇿💪💪
Kaaya A.12 minutes
so sad this
Roland O.22 minutes
Aruna A.27 minutes
😔😔😔😞😞😞 take care and stay safe 💗💗
DM M.31 minutes
What's happening is really sad but life goes on (for some)
Tuan R.31 minutes
Stay safe, think of Palestenians, Iraqis, Afghans, Libyans,Yemenis, Syrians often