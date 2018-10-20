"It's not living, but surviving." A look inside Venezuela's economic freefall — in the words of those living through the chaos.
20 comments
Issam T.10/29/2018 07:01
Latin America should have a great time and life
JM A.10/24/2018 21:34
Perú has a stable economy but it is turning the opposite since Venezuelans are coming in masses. Sad!
Sufyan J.10/23/2018 04:53
Neu church custome complete monye hlap3540504534923 in pleiz share pein corb sms03491470105
Nevin S.10/22/2018 23:58
Hey Leftards- SOCIALISM always fails
Lilyana V.10/22/2018 07:41
Socialism did NOT ruin Venezuela. Venezuela was ruined by corruption and mismanagement which can happen anywhere. countries like Norway, China, Vietnam, and Chile have managed to grow and have thriving economies and they are socialist. Venezuela is a dictatorship with a super corrupt uneducated brute as it's leader. Socialism is not communism a common misconception. Venezuela is in the toilet for many reasons despite sitting on the biggest oil reserves on the planet, the biggest one being a garbage president....
Heath J.10/21/2018 20:15
This is what your voting for when you vote Democrat
Randy K.10/21/2018 18:48
Rise up...dont run..overthrow the government!!
James R.10/21/2018 15:49
But socialism works 🙄
Bp E.10/21/2018 08:09
Malai sathi banauna
Tuncay A.10/21/2018 07:37
Slm.gnydın.mutlu.gunler.
عمر ف.10/21/2018 07:32
cuba and south america deserve to have a normal happy life
Jeanine F.10/21/2018 04:42
Beaucoup beaucoup émigre c'est terrible pour s'est personnes et les nations du monde de vrai se pencher sérieusement la situation et très grave
Richard E.10/21/2018 02:57
Venezuela was only country to offer free fuel assistance to U. S for many years.
Marco B.10/21/2018 01:45
80% are lying about asylum .. 97% after being processed never show up for court... The 1500 children that were (lost) were set up with existing illegals that move and don't let the government know where they move, and change cell numbers not to be found... Wanna talk about the terrorists that blend in with illegals? How about murderers rapists those running from law escaping with fake papers ... How about those who support open borders unlock your doors, with no background checks offer the government to take these people to sleep on the floor in your childrens bedrooms.. Reply here with your addresses... I'll forward the info...
Amanda R.10/21/2018 01:15
Socialism is a cancer
Stella L.10/21/2018 00:51
All you want is the Governments money, no one believes your crap.
Marianne D.10/20/2018 23:40
Is so horrific to know we are living like this with all of our money used by the goverment to support other countries socialism. So horrible
Jerry R.10/20/2018 22:44
HONESTLY DID ANY LOOK LIKE ANY WAS STARVING. ? JUST CRIMINAL ENTENT.!
Alfred C.10/20/2018 21:42
Pray for Venezuela......
Pj D.10/20/2018 21:11
Sooooooo... socialism doesn’t work.....?