What Are Albania’s Blood Feuds?
In Albania, tradition states that blood must flow to make amends for a crime. Nearly 1,000 families there may be living in hiding to protect children, the main targets of blood feuds.
Eye for an Eye
According to the Kanun — Albania’s civil and penal code dating back to the 15th century — a murder must be avenged by the death of a man from the murderer’s family. The only restriction is that the victim must not be killed at home. That’s why many families now live as recluses. Blood feuds fell out of use during the Communist period, but since the fall of the Soviet bloc, it has reappeared in more violent forms. Since then, even children are targeted in blood feuds. However, it is for its authorization of retaliation killings that it has become most notorious, particularly since enjoying a revival in the years following the fall of communism.
In a region where government is practically non-existent, it’s difficult to fight tradition — as this woman, whose husband was murdered, can attest. Truly a vicious circle, this tradition is said to have caused the death of several thousand people since 1992. Nearly 1000 families may be living in hiding, but the main victims are the children. Liljana Luani is a teacher. She goes from village to village, teaching classes to children who live under threat of a blood feud.
Where once code sought to regulate such blood feuds - imposing limitations on who could be killed (no women or children under the age of 16) - these aspects of the code have gradually been eroded, with the notion of vengeance overriding all others. It can be trigged by something as trivial as a dispute between neighbors or a disagreement among family; an incident that, anywhere else, might be forgotten with the passage of time or left to the authorities to resolve. Shut away, kept out of school, and depressed, several hundred children are now believed to be living with the fear of being executed.
Milton P.07/31/2019 19:41
Idiotic behaviour
Hope M.07/31/2019 19:14
Stupid traditional behaviors that lead to nowhere.
Kaleb P.07/31/2019 01:39
this is crazy
Ibrahim K.07/30/2019 20:45
And here they call Pakistan a terrorist country
Robertson T.07/30/2019 03:53
I thought Albania is a peaceful kingdom and country !
Jay S.07/29/2019 22:58
In Mindanao they call it RIDO.
Das C.07/29/2019 03:52
No wonder God regretted of creating humanity
Charles M.07/29/2019 01:58
Sad. What a horrible tradition. Same in Northern Pakistan. Hope all is ok with you,David and Sophie, Love, Grandpa
Hadith B.07/28/2019 17:39
Exactly like Somalia 😢
Ern R.07/28/2019 15:07
What a stupid tradition
Sufi J.07/28/2019 08:58
What a sick tradition.. the poor children...
Veer K.07/27/2019 23:07
Govt is careless...politicians value only immediate cash...but not civilians of the nation...involve the army...all will be ok
Carlosjr V.07/27/2019 11:28
rido..
Vione V.07/26/2019 15:51
Triste
Tajdar K.07/26/2019 07:17
Afghans or pashtuns have same problem but there is a middle way called "jirga" of local people who mediate to descalate the situation. Hope they have the same
Slim L.07/25/2019 22:13
C vrai ?
Fatu K.07/25/2019 11:07
Too bad
Patrick S.07/25/2019 10:06
Bring back communism
Roberto T.07/25/2019 04:08
You can take a gun too, fight back. Protect your family...
Artur D.07/25/2019 03:14
Video is too old . Every country have had similar application of traditional law in lack of govern laws. Wild west is a good example. The positive of this traditional law is that it was keeping the country out from crimes in the very past 18/19th century. Now spots of it some where are damaging really but not so often...