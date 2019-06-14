What is The Crisis in Sudan?
Civil unrest has killed over 100 people in Sudan — but it's just now getting attention in Western media. Here's what you need to know about the crisis and why social media is going #BlueforSudan. 👇
Sudan Humanitarian Crisis
There’s a reason this image is going viral across social media. Sudan is in crisis mode, and the rest of the world is beginning to pay attention. In June, people protesting interim military rule are dispersed violently by paramilitary forces. Over 100 people are killed, 700 people are injured, and Sudanese doctors reported over 70 cases of rape carried out by paramilitary forces according to The Guardian. Harrowing details of rapes by the RSF have emerged in recent days despite restrictions on communications in Sudan, but the extent of the sexual violence has remained unknown.
The civil unrest began in earnest in April, after dictator Omar al-Bashir was ousted from office by the military, 30 years after taking power in his own military coup. People around the world took to social media to bring awareness to the conflict, after decrying the lack of attention by traditional news sources. Many victims have not sought medical treatment, either because of fear of reprisals, insecurity in the city, or because care has been limited. Human rights activists and experts have described the reports of sexual violence as reliable.
As of June 13, the death toll has climbed to 129, and could rise even higher based on data from the Department of State. A top U.S. diplomat will head to the country this week to urge an end to the crackdown. Tibor Nagy, the U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs, plans to meet both members of the military leadership and protest leaders in Khartoum. The military took power after exiling the then president, Omar al-Bashir, after months of mass rallies. The ruling council has since refused protestors demands for an immediate move to civilian rule, instead pushing for a transitional power-sharing understanding.
Sudan’s military leaders have refused to make any concessions since the start of the strike, blaming the country’s protest movement for what they describe as a major threat to the nation and its security.
Brut.
- 92.9k
- 199
- 26
22 comments
Bel S.09/05/2019 10:06
56yy
Laurinda R.07/01/2019 03:48
I’m glad I live in America
Joe S.06/29/2019 03:14
Thank God I was born here!
Brent H.06/28/2019 03:48
fight for your rights you think begging for acceptance is what made America no it took courage from Patriots
Kenneth J.06/26/2019 01:32
Not our problem
José S.06/23/2019 15:41
The whole world is different kinds of crisis, dysfunctional world leaders, people starving and dying all over, some of us are either lucky or blessed how ever you want to look at it, if you that reads this comment is a believer or not is your choice but personally I believe we're in the last days if the world as we know it, God bless America.
Donald K.06/20/2019 06:26
20 years of civil war, and not ending any time soon.
Tony R.06/18/2019 00:38
God Bless You'll
Yusuf B.06/17/2019 09:59
sorry but really no one cares in government...its just another african country going through civil unrest
Gary W.06/17/2019 07:24
:(
Johnny B.06/16/2019 22:24
THAT'S why liberation armies should move in. NOT for resources.
Fërner Ø.06/16/2019 21:46
Inflrtunadamente ese ciclo de violencia e intranquilidad se repite una y otra vez. Desde el surgimiento de Sudán cuando se separan de Egipto. Luego viene el cisma y surge Sudán del Sur por la corrupción e impunidad. Es lamentable que esas naciones no encuentren la paz y estabilidad de una vez por todas y de manera sostenible y duradera.
Michael W.06/15/2019 22:57
over 60,000 christians killed by muslims in Africa and no news coverage, 60 killed here and theres coverage.
Brut06/14/2019 13:33
For more details on the timeline of the Sudan crisis: https://www.cnn.com/2019/06/13/africa/sudan-crisis-overview-trnd/index.html
Elma D.06/14/2019 10:04
Nasty cult poisoned minds
Ethan W.06/14/2019 04:24
If youd like to know something about the cause of the unrest in subsahrran Africa, look in the the Congo wars in the 90's. Huge eye opener.
Naz K.06/14/2019 02:14
From Syria to Sudan there’s always an agenda!
Randy C.06/14/2019 01:58
Bet they have no guns!
John H.06/14/2019 00:38
you have to remember with India and Africa they were under the control of the British crown four five or six decades companies like shell and BP back in the 50s destroyed Africa by raping the continent of oil and anything else they could find if you don't believe me watch a movie called Born Free that's when they were in control after they were through pillaging the country they left look at Nigeria now totally polluted by oil no fish in any of the rivers and you wonder why the whole continent is in chaos God bless and help the people over there instead of spending a billion dollars fixing a church maybe you should take some of that Christian money and help people not rebuild an old church I think there are plenty of churches in Europe to go to just my humble opinion sorry if I offended anybody
Faye L.06/14/2019 00:22
What’s wrong with this world?