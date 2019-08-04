back
What It’s Like to be Gay Around the World
Being gay can land you in jail, get you publicly caned, and even sentenced to death in many parts of the world.
04/05/2019 2:22 PMupdated: 10/08/2020 9:16 AM
77 comments
Lay'Di C.04/08/2019 04:58
It use to be like this in the usa.
Gokul N.04/07/2019 18:59
This is wrong
Modest M.04/07/2019 18:48
Yea its wrong 😊
Frederick G.04/06/2019 22:06
Killing people should be wrong in any faith. If it isn't, that faith is in sore need of reflection. Their countries, thier rules, its true. But they are living on our world, so it is collectively our responsibility. These people are our brothers and sisters.
Ciprian M.04/06/2019 18:32
These countries are all extremely religious and most of the people condoning this in the comments seem to need some further education...
Clarky N.04/06/2019 17:58
So!!!!
فاطمة ع.04/06/2019 17:38
uk laws are most liberal..they think homosexuality is liberalism...😂wow guess they need the right definition of it...applause for Brunei n iran n indonesia n all those countries who apply the same rule..😬👍👍👍👍👍
Mersam E.04/06/2019 17:26
What These Countries are doing is Absolutely Correct...every Country should follow in punishing Homosexuality....Homosexulaity is Sin...All gay persons will go to Hell...Repent before it is too late
Mark B.04/06/2019 15:19
WHY CANT WE HAVE THE DEATH PENALTY IN THE UK FOR GAY PEOPLE..
Algernon R.04/06/2019 14:52
disagree Brunei? don't go there if possible establish your own country with your rules
Daisy M.04/06/2019 13:55
Respect their laws.
Jimmy R.04/06/2019 13:49
Change the behavior then🤷🏻♂️
Leonson F.04/06/2019 12:58
Y be gay if women have butts too
Abdur R.04/06/2019 11:55
Great job Brunei 🇧🇳, no one need to be there and do it, if you want get out of the country and do it where no one will forbid you...
Hope M.04/06/2019 10:33
I totally agree with this law .
Yaw D.04/06/2019 06:46
Can the west accept polygamy?I think some cultures don't accept certain things and the world must respect it
Sana U.04/06/2019 06:11
Well appreciated
HaMza K.04/06/2019 04:40
Thier country their rules
Shams P.04/06/2019 03:21
And thats appreciable law agaist such a filthy act
Jumadil B.04/06/2019 03:01
Being gay human will lead to human extinctions in this world and AIDS will become impossible to control.