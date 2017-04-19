Who are the French presidential candidates

France Presidential Election 101: get to know the candidates before French people cast their votes.
11 comments
Natalie P.04/20/2017 16:19
Marine Le Pen is basically another Donald Trump but French version lol
Amd A.04/20/2017 14:43
!
Iva C.04/20/2017 12:31
t'as vu ils parlent de nous
Frank F.04/20/2017 11:29
Marine le pen for the win
Tristan D.04/20/2017 05:36
quand tu es en class de français mais tu veux etre woke
Ian M.04/20/2017 04:40
Anyone but melenchon. What a lunatic, 100% tax, that will cripple the country for sure
Elizabeth N.04/20/2017 01:43
Blonde lady gone win
Sarah S.04/20/2017 00:19
Omg
Yelitza G.04/19/2017 23:34
Allons-y voter 😂😂😂
Annabelle W.04/19/2017 23:32
"ne fuck up pas"
Celia E.04/19/2017 22:27
So basically...every European country is gonna fuck up?