back

Who are the French presidential candidates

France Presidential Election 101: get to know the candidates before French people cast their votes.

04/19/2017 2:54 PM
  • 57.7k
  • 21

And even more

  1. The Life of Ilhan Omar

  2. 30 years of politics and climate change

  3. How did Trump spend 2019?

  4. Trump on Iran and the Middle East

  5. Who was Qassem Soleimani?

  6. The life of John Lewis

11 comments

  • Natalie P.
    04/20/2017 16:19

    Marine Le Pen is basically another Donald Trump but French version lol

  • Amd A.
    04/20/2017 14:43

    !

  • Iva C.
    04/20/2017 12:31

    t'as vu ils parlent de nous

  • Frank F.
    04/20/2017 11:29

    Marine le pen for the win

  • Tristan D.
    04/20/2017 05:36

    quand tu es en class de français mais tu veux etre woke

  • Ian M.
    04/20/2017 04:40

    Anyone but melenchon. What a lunatic, 100% tax, that will cripple the country for sure

  • Elizabeth N.
    04/20/2017 01:43

    Blonde lady gone win

  • Sarah S.
    04/20/2017 00:19

    Omg

  • Yelitza G.
    04/19/2017 23:34

    Allons-y voter 😂😂😂

  • Annabelle W.
    04/19/2017 23:32

    "ne fuck up pas"

  • Celia E.
    04/19/2017 22:27

    So basically...every European country is gonna fuck up?