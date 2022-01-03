back
Who are the Klitschko brothers?
They once promised their mother they would never fight each other. Now, as brothers, boxing legends, and Ukrainians they have joined the fight against the Russian invasion. Who are the Klitschko brothers?
03/01/2022 1:27 PM
Who are the Klitschko brothers?
15 comments
Loner P.2 hours
Why Rusia said that kyiv is occupied by a rapist robbers and criminals not a boxers...and now chechen prepared thier Army's...im sorry its hard to blieve...pls explain
Namo T.2 hours
Yiou are nazi..
Ba L.3 hours
That was Putin look alike ?
Jerrie S.5 hours
The world is watching most of the comments so far has been trying to blame the US for this war . You are kidding yourself. Clearly Russia started this war. The US and our Allies will not let this happen. Just like we stopped Hitler!! Putin is a tyrant! Kills his own people for standing against him. See it for what it really is . Prayers for Ukraine. 🙏🙏
Pieter V.5 hours
Go Putin go.
Moses G.5 hours
No support for nazi supporters https://youtu.be/jXk3N94LuDk
Abel L.5 hours
Zelensky approved the nato base in Ukraine. That's the only reason why Pres Putin invaded your country.
Tan C.6 hours
Ukraine can stop the war,, that's it... Ukraine wanted a war,,, So be it,,, don't blame Russia for it...
Abby T.6 hours
Respect and love for these brothers.
Steve M.6 hours
Good for you guys . The world stands with you and I hope we help soon . It’s gone on to long and Russia needs what is coming to them now not next week or next month
Kevin R.6 hours
I dont know what is truly going on.. But save yourself and stay alive.. Dont be fool cause of politician policy..
Omondi T.6 hours
at this point everyone wants clout
David J.7 hours
Dan N.7 hours
Us started, like they always do, just wait a little..
Paul B.7 hours
🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🌻🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏