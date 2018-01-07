Who is Emmanuel Macron?

40 years old and already the President of France — this is how Emmanuel Macron became one of the leaders of the Western world.
13 comments
Jim A.01/18/2018 13:45
Probably the smartest too
Edward B.01/17/2018 20:19
Ugh
Xavier T.01/16/2018 10:28
The French tried so hard not to elect their own Trump they ended up with their own Hitler
Mick W.01/12/2018 18:25
This guy is racist garbage neoliberal
Carol T.01/09/2018 16:06
why should we pay some country and let them destroy the environment while we cut back we all ready reduce our co2 emissions by 40% with out the paris deal
Les E.01/08/2018 16:00
Did Brut become a propaganda agency?
Daniel I.01/08/2018 06:42
Just another islam placating left winger leading his nation to ruin.
Mauricio01/08/2018 02:24
Il est le meilleur président ces jours-ci, je veux qu'il soit mon président
Didine D.01/08/2018 01:43
Can we switch presidents with France, Canada, Mexico?? Anywhere???
Christopher C.01/07/2018 19:14
He is pussy
Robert F.01/07/2018 18:50
He’s a pussy!!!
Teto L.01/07/2018 18:21
C'mon, this guy is our president, but he is a fraud. He said nothing about serious things, but manages very well his com, with the all young and new thingy, got elected, and does whatever he wants to help the 1% richest who put him in charge now. He is doing the same as trump does when he destroy obama care, he is just hammering on all the rights we had, and have already reduced taxes for the richests.
Christopher J.01/07/2018 18:03
Don't you harass him cause he was tough on migrants and became friends with Donald Trump?