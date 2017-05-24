Who is President Duterte?

"If I have to kill you, I'll kill you. Personally."\nWhy is Donald J. Trump praising the president of the Philippines?
51 comments
Nasrudin D.05/25/2017 23:21
You have my full support duterte
Jeff R.05/25/2017 22:27
He is a murderer. Luckily Trump is all talk.
James M.05/25/2017 17:08
BECAUSE TRUMP IS JUST LIKE HIM ,TRUMP IS KILLING THROUGH THE HEALTH CARE PLANS THE SCHOOL CUTS ALL OF HIS CUTS , TO BUILD HIS WALL
J L.05/25/2017 17:07
To combat a big problem one has to resort to extreme measures. No other country can offer advice if they have the same unprogressive problem.
Justin S.05/25/2017 16:09
At least he's honest
Kenny B.05/25/2017 15:01
Jared this dude on some other level...
Billy F.05/25/2017 12:44
Can y'all just stop the desperate attempts to rewind trump ... you already failed at every attempt now it's just embarrassing
Carl B.05/25/2017 12:36
He hasn't even tried fentanyl. He should try it at least once, just to say he knows what he's fighting against. 😁
Matthew R.05/25/2017 12:25
Wtf!
John S.05/25/2017 11:50
Psycho.... No wonder tRUMP loves him
James C.05/25/2017 11:50
yeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrr lol
Matt N.05/25/2017 11:39
Trump and Duterte are the same kind of garbage that belong in a dumpster together!
MaryAnn H.05/25/2017 11:20
monster
Jose J.05/25/2017 11:05
Cleaning the fucking country good for Duterte, some people that I don't want to mention kill children and civilians and financing terrorist. Brut is what you call your self right? Get the facts right
Ryan D.05/25/2017 10:17
Because he likes people with authority.
Mischa V.05/25/2017 08:49
Lol the guy has gone on record saying he uses fentanyl regularly. He couldn't be more of a self hating hypocrite if he wanted to be.
Christine P.05/25/2017 07:54
Trump was all 😍😍😍😍👬.
Jacob R.05/25/2017 07:13
Dude literally compared himself to Hitler then we got these mother fuckers in the comments like yeah kill druggies, I love killing more than I tolerate substance abuse.
Jordan C.05/25/2017 06:58
IDK sounds like another day in the Phillipines to me
Juanpablo S.05/25/2017 04:59
Love this guy