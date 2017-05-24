back

Who is President Duterte?

"If I have to kill you, I'll kill you. Personally." Why is Donald J. Trump praising the president of the Philippines?

05/24/2017 6:00 PM
51 comments

  • Nasrudin D.
    05/25/2017 23:21

    You have my full support duterte

  • Jeff R.
    05/25/2017 22:27

    He is a murderer. Luckily Trump is all talk.

  • James M.
    05/25/2017 17:08

    BECAUSE TRUMP IS JUST LIKE HIM ,TRUMP IS KILLING THROUGH THE HEALTH CARE PLANS THE SCHOOL CUTS ALL OF HIS CUTS , TO BUILD HIS WALL

  • J L.
    05/25/2017 17:07

    To combat a big problem one has to resort to extreme measures. No other country can offer advice if they have the same unprogressive problem.

  • Justin S.
    05/25/2017 16:09

    At least he's honest

  • Kenny B.
    05/25/2017 15:01

    Jared this dude on some other level...

  • Billy F.
    05/25/2017 12:44

    Can y'all just stop the desperate attempts to rewind trump ... you already failed at every attempt now it's just embarrassing

  • Carl B.
    05/25/2017 12:36

    He hasn't even tried fentanyl. He should try it at least once, just to say he knows what he's fighting against. 😁

  • Matthew R.
    05/25/2017 12:25

    Wtf!

  • John S.
    05/25/2017 11:50

    Psycho.... No wonder tRUMP loves him

  • James C.
    05/25/2017 11:50

    yeeeeeeeerrrrrrrrr lol

  • Matt N.
    05/25/2017 11:39

    Trump and Duterte are the same kind of garbage that belong in a dumpster together!

  • MaryAnn H.
    05/25/2017 11:20

    monster

  • Jose J.
    05/25/2017 11:05

    Cleaning the fucking country good for Duterte, some people that I don't want to mention kill children and civilians and financing terrorist. Brut is what you call your self right? Get the facts right

  • Ryan D.
    05/25/2017 10:17

    Because he likes people with authority.

  • Mischa V.
    05/25/2017 08:49

    Lol the guy has gone on record saying he uses fentanyl regularly. He couldn't be more of a self hating hypocrite if he wanted to be.

  • Christine P.
    05/25/2017 07:54

    Trump was all 😍😍😍😍👬.

  • Jacob R.
    05/25/2017 07:13

    Dude literally compared himself to Hitler then we got these mother fuckers in the comments like yeah kill druggies, I love killing more than I tolerate substance abuse.

  • Jordan C.
    05/25/2017 06:58

    IDK sounds like another day in the Phillipines to me

  • Juanpablo S.
    05/25/2017 04:59

    Love this guy