back

Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

A close ally of Vladimir Putin's, he claims there are "no gay people" in Chechnya, films himself wrestling alligators and is known for his brutality ... Now, he claims to be in Ukraine to support Russian forces. Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

03/17/2022 12:53 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:43

    Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?

  2. 5:08

    "Is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy's plea to the U.S. Congress

  3. 2:16

    #TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015

  4. 5:00

    The nuclear threat, explained

  5. 9:32

    Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war

  6. 5:35

    The “Rap Lyrics on Trial” bill, explained

7 comments

  • Rudy P.
    22 minutes

    Only need one bullet to his head...like father..like son.

  • Jeke B.
    24 minutes

    Whooahh......im scared already...😁😁😁

  • Abdirahaman C.
    39 minutes

    gay rights 😂 sodomy rights what about straight rights

  • Pieter S.
    41 minutes

    Nen alve zot dus...

  • Mehmudur R.
    43 minutes

    This time it will be very soon, additional video release seems to be not a good sign. We all know about the media, the way in which Iraqi President Saddam Hussein has been falsely convicted and pushed to his death.

  • Teveli I.
    an hour

    He’ll be buried in Ukrain

  • Joe C.
    an hour

    Ukrainians will send him to hell then and he'll end up like the other Putin's 3 generals

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.