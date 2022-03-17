back
Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?
A close ally of Vladimir Putin's, he claims there are "no gay people" in Chechnya, films himself wrestling alligators and is known for his brutality ... Now, he claims to be in Ukraine to support Russian forces. Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?
03/17/2022 12:53 PM
- New
And even more
- 6:43
Who is Ramzan Kadyrov?
- 5:08
"Is this too much to ask?" Zelenskyy's plea to the U.S. Congress
- 2:16
#TBT: When President Obama spoke about Russia-Ukraine relations in 2015
- 5:00
The nuclear threat, explained
- 9:32
Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war
- 5:35
The “Rap Lyrics on Trial” bill, explained
7 comments
Rudy P.22 minutes
Only need one bullet to his head...like father..like son.
Jeke B.24 minutes
Whooahh......im scared already...😁😁😁
Abdirahaman C.39 minutes
gay rights 😂 sodomy rights what about straight rights
Pieter S.41 minutes
Nen alve zot dus...
Mehmudur R.43 minutes
This time it will be very soon, additional video release seems to be not a good sign. We all know about the media, the way in which Iraqi President Saddam Hussein has been falsely convicted and pushed to his death.
Teveli I.an hour
He’ll be buried in Ukrain
Joe C.an hour
Ukrainians will send him to hell then and he'll end up like the other Putin's 3 generals