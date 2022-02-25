back
Who is Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
“Ukraine will not abandon its freedom.” That was the Ukrainian president’s message after Russia started attacking his country. Now, he says he’s become Russia’s “target number 1.” Who is Volodymyr Zelenskyy?
02/25/2022 1:23 PM
- New
52 comments
Rawat R.10 minutes
Why are you laughing idiot's
Amir N.11 minutes
Ukraine enjoyed a separate existence Only for 30 years! Almost all Ukrainians speak Russian language .....Share Culture, Religion... Have strong bondage with Russia! Now, the so-called Democrats Trying to create mess prohibited the Use of Russian language in schools... Scrap out eon's long bondage! Russia won't all this to happen any country won't all this # US annexed Texas, Florida, Miami... From Mexico via force! Annexed Hawaii from Hawaiian's! Recognized Golan heights as Israel territory! Jerusalem as the capital city of Israel! But, No one care...! US by using deception as a pretext to invaded Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria.. Daily bombarding Somalia and Yemen...Now appealing others to respect international law and sovereignty! It's all bullshit!
Amir A.17 minutes
Well indeed if kids wl become presidents then dads will throw tantrum...
Aqeel A.17 minutes
Yes go a head fight Russia now 2nd world power You will succeed 🙄
Comr U.18 minutes
Please vlodmir zelensky hand over the country to Russia and leave because American, United Nations, EU Nato all are useless Allies who speak a war only on mouth If it came to weak Nations like Libya Iraq Syria Afghanistan they have a capabilities to conquer and kill mercilessly but it doesn't have capabilities to protect Ukraine from invasion Let me repeat America China germany France uk are always fight for their selfish interest and to steal resources if u don't benefitted them as country they will never stood behind u .you have seen the betrayed Americans do to Afghanistan government the make them reply in American force for 20 years but sadly American withdraw it's solder's without notice that lead to crippled democratic government of Afghanistan, and Taliban took power with American weapons that they left behind over 600,000 modern assault ripple and guns of America fall into hand of Taliban today they are using every weapon that American left in Afghan including fighters helicopter, And remember how isreal is conquered palastine no one should be able to stop them because they have American in their side and American benefitted with them in terms of spying if mossad mass destruction production and tech capabilities The EU American nato un are just bunch of betrayal don't harm ur people because the don't want to secrify single soldier life for Ukraine
Alvisha N.19 minutes
Praying for both neighbors to maintain peace.
Eltop S.21 minutes
The agreement u signed cause of all problems.....u shud stay wid Russian federation...instead of NATO better to be in gud relation wid u r neighbors....
Amir N.24 minutes
The West betrayed Ukraine!
Thirumalesha R.24 minutes
He became puppet of USA risking his Country 🙄
Amir N.24 minutes
He is just a puppet to the West!
Shahzaib A.24 minutes
When you make a comedian the leader of the country, it was sure that someday someone might do comedy with you too
Suresh K.26 minutes
Atleast he has courage to fight than Afghanistan government.
Deb J.32 minutes
He is a failed diplomat
Joe J.34 minutes
Easy dued Russia is not Nazi army u and ur family will never be harmed they will be sent out of ukraine after u surrender u can get million of $$$ from ur Nato friends and settle in germany or place u like most....Sorry for u and ur country\
Rajesh K.36 minutes
Who will believe America this is will happen
Dragan D.36 minutes
An Idiot
Bushra S.36 minutes
Mr. Volodymyr zelenskyy is still a comedian 😏
Rahil B.37 minutes
U idiot u destroyed your country, fuck nato, Americans are more dangerous to friends than enemies
AtOm M.38 minutes
Guess hes not laughing alot now eh? Support my Youtube channel Arkceus Media
Christopher N.39 minutes
Where is his rifle , what a coward!