back

Who is Vladimir Putin?

Since he took power over two decades ago, his mission has been to restore Russia's greatness by all means possible. Who is Vladimir Putin?

02/17/2022 1:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:15

    Who is Vladimir Putin?

  2. 5:55

    Russia’s controversial history of doping in sports

  3. 3:07

    “This pandemic has sucked for all Canadians.” – Justin Trudeau

  4. 6:13

    Kanye for president?

  5. 5:30

    Rep. Katie Porter explains her "Whiteboard of Justice"

  6. 5:35

    The “Rap Lyrics on Trial” bill, explained

3 comments

  • Ozy M.
    17 minutes

    This means war.....💥

  • Rob T.
    23 minutes

    His greatest mission is to line his own pockets, keep his people at moderate happiness just enough so they so they not want to lose the little they have. The new generation has now grown up enough to think their current life is ‘normal’. As resources dwindle he will reach out for new resources to keep his rein, and if that means from another country then that’s where it’s from, but careful enough to ensure it does not have the appearance it started by him rather just a defender, hence why currently it is being spun off as Western Propaganda and Influence. In what other Country does a Political Rival ether dies, disappears, or jailed? So if he is even considered a friend, he fooled you once, shame on him, fooled you twice, shame on you, fooled you for two decades, such a question is for fools

  • Петър Ш.
    36 minutes

    mongol, living with the short man complex. ridiculus

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.