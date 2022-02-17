Who is Vladimir Putin?
This means war.....💥
His greatest mission is to line his own pockets, keep his people at moderate happiness just enough so they so they not want to lose the little they have. The new generation has now grown up enough to think their current life is ‘normal’. As resources dwindle he will reach out for new resources to keep his rein, and if that means from another country then that’s where it’s from, but careful enough to ensure it does not have the appearance it started by him rather just a defender, hence why currently it is being spun off as Western Propaganda and Influence.
In what other Country does a Political Rival ether dies, disappears, or jailed?
So if he is even considered a friend, he fooled you once, shame on him, fooled you twice, shame on you, fooled you for two decades, such a question is for fools
mongol, living with the short man complex.
ridiculus
3 comments
