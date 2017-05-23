Who was attacked in Manchester?

ISIS's attack on Ariana Grande fans has similarities to previous attacks on young people.
10 comments
Stephany C.05/24/2017 17:08
Omg I thought this was Farrah at first 😂😂 zrk
Danielle F.05/24/2017 16:27
Hey Selma Hayek lets not make this about you and your daughter
Maddie R.05/24/2017 15:16
feeling safe for next weeks travels!!!
Asiyah K.05/24/2017 08:39
Who said it was Isis?..
Gianna A.05/24/2017 05:33
The bombers weren't part of ISIS though...
Sydney S.05/24/2017 02:50
Are we showing sympathy for Ariana or the innocent lives that were actually lost?
Alicia M.05/24/2017 00:35
False flag :propaganda
Aspen E.05/23/2017 21:01
Okay, but even if ISIS did claim the attack, that could likely be a ploy for more fear mongering. I'd wait for more coverage to come out.
Caitlyn M.05/23/2017 20:40
Mya Dahma
Dahlia S.05/23/2017 19:15
I want her glasses