Why Christian OBGYN Changed Mind on Abortions
A "fetal heartbeat" law is now in effect in Mississippi — making it a crime for doctors to perform abortions as early as six weeks — or once an ultrasound detects a heartbeat. The law won't affect this Christian OBGYN — who did a complete 180 on performing abortions.
03/22/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:11 PM
11 comments
Danarose M.03/24/2019 18:00
It's the lady's choice to have sex. We should all know as adults that every time we have sex it's a risk we taking of getting pregnant. So don't have sex and act surprise when u get pregnant and that's the only time you realize about you not being ready to have kids. It's not the unborn child's fault that you got knocked up.
Marjorie D.03/23/2019 01:47
Finally an intelligent answer to women's rights.
Sondra M.03/23/2019 01:18
What a brave man. I am also an OBGYN: very proud he has taken such a bold principled stand in favor of woman 👏
Vida U.03/23/2019 00:29
If you're pro life then you're pro stuggles. You want these women to struggle in life while having a baby or more. The reason i say this is because you know whats going on in our country. You know the President wants to restrict access to Birth Control, food stamp, WIC, housing, child care and Medicaid. All these things help struggling mothers. Dont see any of you handing out a good lump sum of money to any of these women who really need the help. Yall only care about getting the baby to birth but DONT CARE FOR WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE WOMAN TAKES THE BABY HOME!!!
Lynda L.03/22/2019 23:18
You, Dr. Willie Parker, are a true Christian. Although I’m not sure I would have an abortion, I would never think to try to stop any other woman... I refuse to shame or condemn anyone else because I haven’t walked in their shoes. It’s a highly personal and soul searching decision, and none of us have the right to judge. DJ Trump, the Religious Right, and the GOP are the biggest hypocrites in this country.... As a Christian, isn’t God the one who will pass judgement on us all? And doesn’t he accept us all? Planned Parenthood helps thousands of women to diagnose early cancer. That’s their purpose. With all of the hate and vitriol Trump spews on a daily basis, why on earth are these so called Christians pandering to him? Thank you, Dr. Parker, for helping women. We need you to be the voice for all of us.
Shina M.03/22/2019 23:09
You're a Fan of Christ not a Follower.
Sarah A.03/22/2019 22:32
There is a wonderful documentary about this doctor and his clinic, one of the only ones in Mississippi. He's not getting rich off performing abortions. He is a dedicated man who's willing to stand up for Woman's right to choose, despite being fought at every turn by the state and the pro-lifers. Keep up the good work doctor!
Nita K.03/22/2019 17:39
Abortion=MURDER
B A.03/22/2019 16:59
No judgement here, we must understand that our actions will suffer consequences. The Word of God speaks. Psalm 139:11-15 — If I say, “Surely the darkness will overwhelm me, And the light around me will be night,” Even the darkness is not dark fnto You, And the night is as bright as the day. Darkness and light are alike to You. For You formed my inward parts; You wove me in my mother’s womb. I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made; Wonderful are Your works, And my soul knows it very well. My frame was not hidden from You, When I was made in secret, And skillfully wrought in the depths of the earth; Amen!
John D.03/22/2019 16:10
Actor
Johnny K.03/22/2019 16:03
Keeping a gun on you to defend yourself and potentially kill somone is alrite. But freakin dont let women decide what to do with their life...