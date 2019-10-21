Why Iceland is the World Champion of Gender Equality
It's a great time to be a woman... in Iceland. Here are three reasons why.
This is why Iceland ranks first for gender equality
Equal Pay - Since January 1, 2018, Iceland is the first country where equal pay is mandatory and monitored. It’s no longer up to women to prove they’re the victims of discrimination. Instead, companies must prove that male and female staff doing equal work receive equal pay. The battle began on October 24, 1975 with the women’s strike according to the Swarthmore University NV Database. 90% of Icelandic women stopped working to defend their rights and to show that half of the country is essential for running it.
Political Representation - Iceland was the first country to democratically elect a woman president in 1980. Vigdís Finnbogadóttir— a single mother— carried out her duties during four consecutive terms.
Household Feminism - In Iceland, 80% of women work — compared to 57% in the U.S. Parental leave lasts for 9 months: a third is for the mother, another third for the father, and the last third can be shared by both parents. 90% of all fathers take part of the leave. Although Iceland is more equalitarian than other countries, some differences still persist in 2017, men took 3 months of parental leave, on average, compared to 6 months for women based on data from Statistics Iceland and the DOL.
Women who are paving the way for gender equality, civil rights and human rights, including Katrin Oddsdottir, a human rights attorney who took part in writing Iceland's new constitution), Heida Birgisdóttir, Nikita clothing founder, documented as one of Iceland's first female snowboarders and first female surfer, and Vilborg Arna Gissurardóttir, an explorer, the first Icelander to reach the summit of Mount Everest. While highlighting Iceland’s progressive policies, they hope the world shifts how women of their country are portrayed in the media.
Brut.
Elisabeth C.12/11/2019 16:05
Brb moving to Iceland
Gerald U.12/09/2019 05:42
Transgenders will flock
Rajinder A.12/08/2019 02:17
Population of India is 1.3 billion
Frank C.12/06/2019 22:07
Equality is not a problem. Put in work is.
Trent P.12/06/2019 21:32
Equal pay is the law in countless countries. Stop citing external factors as a "wage gap"
Yana M.12/06/2019 21:06
I don't care about anything else. I just care about women being excused from work during their cycles. I work in trucks, stacking boxes and I feel really weak during my cycle. It would be great to be excused during those days.
Nicole J.12/06/2019 01:50
this!
Sheida R.12/05/2019 16:40
para la investigación
Matthew W.12/05/2019 14:20
I am glad I am not a small business owner in Iceland! I have so much regulatory costs now in America that I struggle to make profits. Many small business people are being put out of business if they are not big enough to hire full time compliance officers for their company. I will bet the big corporations love this. Is this identity politics being used to promote socialism?
Andres P.12/04/2019 15:42
What a joke.
Ingrid O.12/04/2019 02:00
Wonderful, congrats from Trump- Hell Land🇺🇸
Jonathan D.12/03/2019 19:12
women are the siege equipment to destroy the west, Egypt Greece rome, lets give interactionally a chance every time the west raises outta squalor again.
Zuleyka G.12/03/2019 03:45
👌🏼🧚🏻♀️💪🏼
Mark T.12/03/2019 00:41
US military? Further, you have to show proof of a disparity not just an annual pay average. Brut you are high as a kite!!!
Pepita R.12/01/2019 20:42
Hurray for Iceland!
Caitlin E.11/30/2019 19:14
What surprised me about Iceland is that they have a very strict naming system for babies who are born there. You must choose an already approved name from a list or petition for a name not on the list, it has to be able to work within the Icelandic language. There aren’t many “unisex” names and you cannot give your baby girl a traditional male name, etc. So as far as names go it is very male vs female oriented.
Shane M.11/29/2019 13:51
If it sees transgender as a form of retardation, I'm moving there 😂😂
Paul G.11/29/2019 04:04
Iceland is behind the game since it's been illegal to pay women less for the same job in the US since the 1960s. It's also sexist to say that women should have their own political party and that somehow women and only represent women. In fact, that's extremely regressive, like pretty much all Progressive ideas. More women working also isn't a better thing either and paid parental leave is also a detractor and why it's not a leader in anything of substance but false equality.
Stosh B.11/28/2019 16:10
If women get payed less then then men for doing the same amount of work wouldn’t it make sense for corporations to hire more women then men. The money they could save on payroll would be very substantial.
Jamie G.11/28/2019 08:43
All the men here acting like they've been women their whole lives and know everything is perfectly equal. 🤣🤣