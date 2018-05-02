back

Woman faces jail time for having a stillborn baby

30 years in prison — for having a stillborn baby. The laws in El Salvador put women behind bars for abortions or miscarriages.

05/02/2018 1:01 PM
  • 303.1k
  • 132

Stand Up

  1. How Shiori Ito Brought the #MeToo Movement to Japan

  2. This interview reveals the truth behind Mattel toys

  3. Doctors trying to vaccinate detained migrants arrested

  4. Anti-Homeless Tactics Around the United States

  5. My first day in France: Joël

  6. Protesting Gender Violence Around the World Through Song

96 comments

  • Sharon C.
    05/21/2018 20:30

    No sabía de esta ley!

  • Mirna P.
    05/21/2018 14:39

    Atrasados.

  • Patricio N.
    05/21/2018 11:21

    No al asesinato de niños no al aborto y no a los asesinos que piensan que una Madre tiene derecho a matar a un niño

  • Kinyetta J.
    05/21/2018 06:34

    Lord Have Mercy

  • Nuri G.
    05/20/2018 05:39

    Stupid stupid stupid 😡😡🤬🤬

  • Olga H.
    05/18/2018 20:31

    Is it a small country and people have babies just because is illegal to abort 😑😑😑😑😑 that is why the country got over populated and poverty. ... is not fair....

  • Waine C.
    05/18/2018 19:16

    I am sorry for those women I have one question if the president wife or the minsters wife or girl child /children have miscarriage is a possibility they will be converted

  • Angyy M.
    05/17/2018 15:35

    Ahora son Dios ustedes juzgando x nuestro cuerpo si no fue su volunta de perder el bebe fue Dios

  • Ashley A.
    05/17/2018 01:02

    Reminds me of the Handmaid's Tale. 😓

  • Bernadette R.
    05/16/2018 10:10

    This is not fair...this law is insane..in medical term there are thing the baby in the womb was miscarriege..how can they tell that is a crime..

  • Myrica J.
    05/15/2018 00:34

    Men don't need to make laws about a woman's body. Period. We know best. It's for us to handle that!

  • Sonia E.
    05/14/2018 20:34

    Los legisladores se quedan cortos en cuanto a los alcances de los preceptos.!!!!

  • Umit T.
    05/14/2018 19:09

    ayyy noooo 😨

  • Lluvia J.
    05/14/2018 17:09

    A esta pobre mujer tanto q la han hecho sufrir sólo xq se le vino su hijo 👣 ella no provocó el aborto ,y hay tanta mujer desvergonzada sin corazón q está abortando voluntariamente q no le hacen nada las leyes veradads

  • Vane B.
    05/14/2018 05:51

    Yo vivo en el Salvador y ni enterada de esto xd

  • Jordan D.
    05/13/2018 20:15

    What the hell a miscarriage is not the woman’s fault all the time 😐

  • Sharon D.
    05/13/2018 14:12

    This same old woman hating has to STOP

  • Lorena L.
    05/12/2018 18:29

    En prisión por un aborto espontáneo ? por que no poner en prisión también a esos hombres que no se protegen y ocasionan embarazos no deseados . En esos casos la responsabilidad debería ser compartida porque solo es culpable la mujer

  • Rhonda W.
    05/12/2018 17:12

    thank you for sharing this with me...you were right too. She has been wrongfully incarcerated.

  • Kelsey L.
    05/11/2018 23:34

    You can't control when you have a still born or miscarriage