Woman faces jail time for having a stillborn baby

30 years in prison — for having a stillborn baby. The laws in El Salvador put women behind bars for abortions or miscarriages.
Sharon C.05/21/2018 20:30
No sabía de esta ley!
Mirna P.05/21/2018 14:39
Atrasados.
Patricio N.05/21/2018 11:21
No al asesinato de niños no al aborto y no a los asesinos que piensan que una Madre tiene derecho a matar a un niño
Kinyetta J.05/21/2018 06:34
Lord Have Mercy
Nuri G.05/20/2018 05:39
Stupid stupid stupid 😡😡🤬🤬
Olga H.05/18/2018 20:31
Is it a small country and people have babies just because is illegal to abort 😑😑😑😑😑 that is why the country got over populated and poverty. ... is not fair....
Waine C.05/18/2018 19:16
I am sorry for those women I have one question if the president wife or the minsters wife or girl child /children have miscarriage is a possibility they will be converted
Angyy M.05/17/2018 15:35
Ahora son Dios ustedes juzgando x nuestro cuerpo si no fue su volunta de perder el bebe fue Dios
Ashley A.05/17/2018 01:02
Reminds me of the Handmaid's Tale. 😓
Bernadette R.05/16/2018 10:10
This is not fair...this law is insane..in medical term there are thing the baby in the womb was miscarriege..how can they tell that is a crime..
Myrica J.05/15/2018 00:34
Men don't need to make laws about a woman's body. Period. We know best. It's for us to handle that!
Sonia E.05/14/2018 20:34
Los legisladores se quedan cortos en cuanto a los alcances de los preceptos.!!!!
Umit T.05/14/2018 19:09
ayyy noooo 😨
Lluvia J.05/14/2018 17:09
A esta pobre mujer tanto q la han hecho sufrir sólo xq se le vino su hijo 👣 ella no provocó el aborto ,y hay tanta mujer desvergonzada sin corazón q está abortando voluntariamente q no le hacen nada las leyes veradads
Vane B.05/14/2018 05:51
Yo vivo en el Salvador y ni enterada de esto xd
Jordan D.05/13/2018 20:15
What the hell a miscarriage is not the woman’s fault all the time 😐
Sharon D.05/13/2018 14:12
This same old woman hating has to STOP
Lorena L.05/12/2018 18:29
En prisión por un aborto espontáneo ? por que no poner en prisión también a esos hombres que no se protegen y ocasionan embarazos no deseados . En esos casos la responsabilidad debería ser compartida porque solo es culpable la mujer
Rhonda W.05/12/2018 17:12
thank you for sharing this with me...you were right too. She has been wrongfully incarcerated.
Kelsey L.05/11/2018 23:34
You can't control when you have a still born or miscarriage