Woman Radio Host Defies Violent Extremists

Fatima Ibrahim, radio host is risking death by showing extremists that a free press is more important than any one man or woman. She explains the Dandal Kura radio is a radio station which is for the voice of the Lake Chad basin. Most especially those people that are affected by the insurgency.

She hosts the Nigerian radio show Know Your Right, where she discusses politics human rights current events. Since her program launched in 2016, extremist Islamist group Boko Haram has vowed to behead any woman working at the station. But that's not stopping her.

“I have a passion for it. It is not necessary that until the police or the soldier comes and stay wherever you are that means you are secured, no. Even a person as a human being there is some ethics that you use to be guided so you feel that you are secured."

The Dandal Kura radio station in Maiduguri broadcasts to over 10 million people —many of whom have been displaced by Boko Haram, and rely on Ibrahim’s journalism to stay informed about the ongoing regional violence.

Dandal Kura radio is running a program on peace building, and they enlighten people, especially about the insurgency, that they should surrender and embrace peace, and also for those that have not yet engaged, that they should get the right knowledge and choose peace.

Boko Haram wants Fatima Ibrahim and all other female journalist’s dead. That won’t stop her from speaking out about them or battling the Islamic terrorist group through the airwaves.

