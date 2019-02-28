back
Women Are Only 202 Years Away From Equal Pay
The current global gender gap will take an estimated 202 years to close. That news should comfort working women everywhere.
02/14/2019 2:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 3:12 PM
16 comments
Sanjay S.02/28/2019 04:09
Women are paid more than men. Proof? Trump paid a pornstar $130,000 for 2 minutes.
Devin A.02/27/2019 02:36
GAKE AND FAY
Megan H.02/25/2019 15:39
Love how most of the people saying this isn't real are men😂
Bryan G.02/24/2019 16:42
Wuahahahahah yes who run the world: men wuahahahahah
Autumn S.02/18/2019 09:27
Actually this is false there are electronic companies in America that I’m not sure of what they’re called exactly at this moment but one of my vocational teachers told me this. It’s that women get paid more because they’re in high demand.
Kevin R.02/18/2019 04:24
I lowkey think the gender pay gap thing is a meme
Attam I.02/15/2019 10:11
In algeria they are paid exactly the same
Asha V.02/15/2019 07:24
:D come to india then, you would know both men and women are paid equally in all govt offices..i was amazed when i had heard about gender pay gap for the first time coz i hadn't seen any such thing here in india till i grew up and thus i didn't know about any such thing, i knew it from internet
Derek E.02/15/2019 01:18
if you are working the same exact job and same exact experience, then you have a case, other than that, it's a lie.
Michael W.02/14/2019 19:23
in North America the gender pay gap is BS id think its probably the same in most countries
Annmarie J.02/14/2019 18:58
Who cares
Ibraiyn L.02/14/2019 18:58
this has been debunked soo manny times
Kaz F.02/14/2019 17:20
In mining women are paid the same as men
Hamza A.02/14/2019 17:18
If women were actually payed less than men then companies would only hire women bcz it would cost less. Pewdiepie
Christopher J.02/14/2019 16:44
Here we go again
Jay P.02/14/2019 16:12
I see some improvements in urban parts of India idk why we ranked so low i mean unlike some islamic countries we have women and human rights and also reservation for women in work force.