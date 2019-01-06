back
Women challenge extreme abortion bills
"Now, you in my womb. I want you out!" Men across the country are signing extreme anti-abortion bills into law — and these women aren't taking it without a fight.
05/15/2019 2:19 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 8:48 AM
122 comments
Patti C.06/01/2019 01:56
It is their body and if they didn't want children they should use some type of help to keep from getting pregnant.Then they wouldn't have to murder a baby
Therese F.05/31/2019 17:00
So, they want the government out of their life, but they also want government funding for all their "personal" choices... sounds like a selfish child.
Virginia S.05/31/2019 11:06
Abortion is murder.
Margaret W.05/31/2019 02:48
All these unwanted children are born who is going to take care of them? Everybody don't want to adopt or take on these kids. the Govt. aint want that responsibility. so please tell me what happens to them?????????
Twila S.05/31/2019 00:10
Abortion is murder! Plain and simple! Don't want a baby ! DON'T HAVE SEX !!!! Pretty simple to figure out !
Dianna T.05/30/2019 21:31
I don't care who signs these bills. Just as long as they sign them. And all you people who are for abortions, this is my opinion and I will not respond to any of you who think its okay to kill unborn babies
Cheryl M.05/30/2019 12:38
I'm so glad someone is fighting for these babies to stay alive,I'm glad they finally have a voice not to be murdered ..
Sylvia G.05/30/2019 01:04
You will be judge by GOD!!! Sorry for your soul!!!!
Charlotte D.05/29/2019 22:38
💓IT'S ALL ABOUT THE 💓BABY! LET US BE CLEAR! 💓DON'T YOU GET IT!
Debbie F.05/29/2019 13:56
Then keep penises out of you! Problem solved.
Kaye B.05/29/2019 01:25
Those S D's don't have the right , make men get fixed the women won't have to terminate or worry.
Sarah P.05/28/2019 13:35
Here is the real reason they want to ban abortions.
Gayle B.05/28/2019 13:12
maybe you shouldn't have let them in your bedroom in the first place. Not only that but don't the fathers have rights also, after all it is 1//2 his child.
Carolyn G.05/28/2019 11:28
voting matters
Shari P.05/28/2019 02:01
Half of the babies your killing would have grown up to be women.
Valerie B.05/28/2019 01:43
No one is stopping you from using birth control - from thinking of the 'danger'; of pregnancy before sex - of being responisble for your health and welfare!! and you can get free birth control - save all the trauma of unwanted pregnancy and save a baby!! think about it - save a baby from cruel death - God help yu \o/\o/
Pamela M.05/27/2019 12:22
Man or women..... Save the babies... Protect the small lives that will never be able to speak and have a life!
Jeannette G.05/27/2019 00:41
Well said .. All this about abortion when there are live children who are abandon by these same men who claim to be pro-life. Shame on all these men for not doing their jobs to protect the living instead of messing with womans
Linda P.05/27/2019 00:33
I appreciate any one, man or woman who will stand up for the rights of that baby to live. It is not the right of the mother to say take that baby's life. It is the baby's right to live.
Virginia P.05/27/2019 00:14
I sincerely wish that men could be the one that gets pregnant when the woman does not want that pregnancy, whether from rape, incest, multiple births, choice.