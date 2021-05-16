back

Women share experience of rejecting men

"Fat." "Racist." "You deserve to get beat up." These women shared shocking responses they received after rejecting men..."

05/16/2021 12:58 PM
    Women share experience of rejecting men

1 comment

  • Fiontonton F.
    24 minutes

    I don't believe this nonsense anymore. Most of these people are attention seekers.

