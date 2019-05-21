Women Share Their Abortion Stories
These 6 women are sharing their abortion stories after they participated in the #YouKnowMe movement.
Women sharing their abortion stories
In 2019, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio, Georgia have passed “heartbeat” bills, banning abortion as early as 6 weeks into pregnancy. Six women shared their abortion stories as part of the #YouKnowMe movement, which highlights how common it is for women to receive abortion care. Thousands of tweets have been shared since #YouKnowMe was launched. In the U.S., 1 in 4 women will have an abortion before age 45.
Actress and TV host Busy Philipps started the activism #YouKnowMe hashtag to fight for rights through feminism after Alabama lawmakers voted to ban abortions in the state. Thousands of women have joined her. The stories are heartbreaking, raw, defiant, sad, unapologetic, and everywhere. Some women are sharing horrifying accounts of abuse, others triumphant stories of love and support, and some point out that, actually, they don’t owe anyone an explanation of their choice at all.
Celebrities like Jameela Jamil, Amber Tamblyn, Minka Kelly, and Tess Holiday are sharing their own abortion experiences. Others celebrities, like Ellen Degeneres, Chloe Grace Moretz, Rihanna, Ava Duvernay, and Patricia Arquette, have tweeted their support for the women of Georgia, Louisiana and Alabama. Altogether, it’s an example of hashtag activism at its most during this immediate social phenomenon.
Just like #MeToo, #YouKnowMe pairs statistics with the experiences of real people, fighting stigma by force of mass testimony. The frankness informs the ignorant or unknowing, and the ubiquity challenges mainstream assumptions about who is getting abortions and why. In rallying around a hashtag, the women become both qualitative and quantitative display of the realities of women’s reproductive health care in America. They are obviously, undeniably present, and that in itself could propel cultural change, perhaps even legislative change in politics.
23 comments
EJ L.07/08/2019 14:31
I'd like to share this thought: The abortion culture in my opinion has turned many women into weaklings and this is why I say this... it appears that many women choose to end the life of their baby because of careers compromise, relationship gone wrong or simply "not being ready" while there are so many MORE women choosing LIFE despite difficulties like being raped or despite having boyfriends leave etc. and you know what? I have seen God bless those women who chose life... These are the Heroes of our time: that teach us that giving up or giving in is just not an option! Taking a life to secure your own comfort is the weak way out. Fortunately... If you have made this mistake - God can turn it around.
Sarah P.05/31/2019 14:47
They don't care. It's about domination and control. When you understand that the majority of aborted fetus's are white and male you understand why these mostly white male lawmakers want to limit abortion. White women are having fewer children and the demographics in this country are changing. They realize that if white women don't have more children the white men will lose their power base. There will be fewer white children born and more children of color. Which is fine. We are all people. This is a last ditch effort at hanging on to white supremacy that will not work. Our world is changing. Don't kid yourself. It has nothing to do with religion. Religion is a smoke screen. If these white male lawmakers really cared about children...they would do more for the ones that are living. If the majority of aborted fetus's were of color...they wouldn't be making a fuss. This goes hand in hand with anti-immigration policies of this administration. They don't want America to become more brown. Tough. We are becoming more brown. That's fine with me. And we as women need to take their seats. Every last one of them.
Debbie F.05/30/2019 18:09
Still murder.
Donna C.05/30/2019 05:22
Yes, in some cases, abortion is a viable alternative, but nowadays, with birth control in the form of a condom, so readily available, irresponsible sex is just stupid. But nowadays, with condoms so readily available, it's stupid not to use it. If you don't want a baby, be responsible, even if your partner won't. You have to live with your decision.
Kayla R.05/28/2019 19:43
Imagine bleeding to death an being told you can’t have an abortion because it still has a heartbeat, the one thing that will save your life. So both would end up dying, but the women gets to go through bleeding to death just because of a law. I don’t agree with someone who uses abortions as a birth control but let’s face it, that’s far An few in between.
Kath M.05/26/2019 23:45
Wonderful, brave women telling their stories. I applaud them 👏👏👏👏👏
Nevin S.05/22/2019 12:18
Karolyne M.05/22/2019 09:58
Thank you ladies!! 👏👏👏👏
Brandon D.05/21/2019 21:36
Shelby H.05/21/2019 18:51
You ladies are so brave to share your stories. Sending you love and peace.
Brut05/21/2019 14:02
Men across the country are signing extreme anti-abortion bills into law — and these women aren't taking it without a fight.
Elisa H.05/21/2019 12:33
Ricardo P.05/21/2019 06:36
Amjad C.05/21/2019 02:44
Malik I.05/21/2019 02:19
Nancy M.05/21/2019 01:59
Its just sad when women have to make that choice! I REFUSE to stand in judgment of those who are in situations that make it necessary! NO woman does it without pain!
Judith O.05/21/2019 01:36
IT'S ABOUT CHOICE......A WOMAN'S CHOICE, NOT THE GOVERNMENT!!!!
Alden M.05/21/2019 01:30
I am glad these Women had a choice, their Choice, not like the bunch of Chauvinistic sexist Roman catholic [email protected]#$%$ who control a majority of their lives in Central and south America and SE Asia. Even Women who miscarriage is considered a Crime. Compassion people.Our Souls carry on regardless.
Elizabeth T.05/21/2019 01:18
Abortion is not care. Abortion is murder. Humans are the only species that abort their own babies. It is a crime against nature.
Meg M.05/21/2019 01:15
Yes!