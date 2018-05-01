back
3 reasons to protect wolves
3 reasons we need to protect wolves 🐺
01/05/2018 10:15 AM
- 4:03
295 comments
Jean K.04/25/2022 15:31
Yes!
Vivek J.12/02/2021 14:12
Human are taking about overpopulation. Wow!
Tran A.11/16/2021 04:42
Nothing can exist without my permission
Hans Z.11/11/2021 05:02
The most beautiful creatures.
Luis R.11/10/2021 23:23
the natural habitat of wolves is Wall Street
Henry W.11/10/2021 23:19
You are the best
Brijesh K.11/10/2021 16:35
https://www.nathab.com/blog/video-did-the-reintroduction-of-wolves-truly-change-yellowstone/
Ruski T.11/10/2021 09:05
We've had them in canderra for years!
Ding D.11/10/2021 04:22
Balance of nature, prey and predator , law of nature!
Salik M.11/10/2021 02:11
Mujhe follow karo plz by plz
Akin C.11/10/2021 01:24
They can protect you from those aliens too.
Sana M.11/09/2021 22:49
♥️🦊
Sergio M.06/26/2021 21:13
Or we can just hunt the overpopulated animals and eat good 🤷🏽♂️
Cheng Y.06/26/2021 17:55
A nice video, but I have to object to the usage of the term "alpha wolf". Wolves do not live in an "alpha, beta, and omega" kind of society. In a real wolf pack, mother and father are in charge, and the older pups help out around the den.
Africano W.06/24/2021 18:12
Bless
Mike V.06/24/2021 11:03
Not an issue if you put a couple of Jack donkeys in with the herd.
Kanan N.06/23/2021 14:25
Nature’s way of dealing with imbalance ! That’s what is happening now as overly populated earth ‘s ecosystem is threatening ! Millions have died in pandemic to bring balance again !
Clorizzy D.06/23/2021 08:12
Lk
Gulden L.06/22/2021 17:25
❤
Antoinette S.06/22/2021 12:34
beautiful creatures