back

3 reasons to protect wolves

3 reasons we need to protect wolves 🐺

01/05/2018 10:15 AM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

295 comments

  • Jean K.
    04/25/2022 15:31

    Yes!

  • Vivek J.
    12/02/2021 14:12

    Human are taking about overpopulation. Wow!

  • Tran A.
    11/16/2021 04:42

    Nothing can exist without my permission

  • Hans Z.
    11/11/2021 05:02

    The most beautiful creatures.

  • Luis R.
    11/10/2021 23:23

    the natural habitat of wolves is Wall Street

  • Henry W.
    11/10/2021 23:19

    You are the best

  • Brijesh K.
    11/10/2021 16:35

    https://www.nathab.com/blog/video-did-the-reintroduction-of-wolves-truly-change-yellowstone/

  • Ruski T.
    11/10/2021 09:05

    We've had them in canderra for years!

  • Ding D.
    11/10/2021 04:22

    Balance of nature, prey and predator , law of nature!

  • Salik M.
    11/10/2021 02:11

    Mujhe follow karo plz by plz

  • Akin C.
    11/10/2021 01:24

    They can protect you from those aliens too.

  • Sana M.
    11/09/2021 22:49

    ♥️🦊

  • Sergio M.
    06/26/2021 21:13

    Or we can just hunt the overpopulated animals and eat good 🤷🏽‍♂️

  • Cheng Y.
    06/26/2021 17:55

    A nice video, but I have to object to the usage of the term "alpha wolf". Wolves do not live in an "alpha, beta, and omega" kind of society. In a real wolf pack, mother and father are in charge, and the older pups help out around the den.

  • Africano W.
    06/24/2021 18:12

    Bless

  • Mike V.
    06/24/2021 11:03

    Not an issue if you put a couple of Jack donkeys in with the herd.

  • Kanan N.
    06/23/2021 14:25

    Nature’s way of dealing with imbalance ! That’s what is happening now as overly populated earth ‘s ecosystem is threatening ! Millions have died in pandemic to bring balance again !

  • Clorizzy D.
    06/23/2021 08:12

    Lk

  • Gulden L.
    06/22/2021 17:25

  • Antoinette S.
    06/22/2021 12:34

    beautiful creatures

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.