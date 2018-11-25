back
5 of the most mysterious places on Earth
You won't find any of these places in a travel guide...
11/25/2018 7:37 AM
And even more
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
- 4:16
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
- 1:29
The rainbow eucalyptus is one of the most stunning trees
- 1:52
Yakushima's magical cedar forest
- 1:58
This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road
119 comments
Hajera M.04/06/2020 12:25
Beautiful nature!
Nuraini A.03/08/2020 05:22
#1. So... have they come into contact with the Eastern world then? Or maybe Africans somehow? Coz maybe you meant ‘outside world’, which isn’t synonymous with Western world...
Chethan S.02/29/2020 05:57
Awesome compilation
Dorothy J.02/29/2020 03:19
The native people are best left alone. They probably don't have immunity to most of our western diseases and could disappear quickly if exposed to usXXX
Claire v.02/28/2020 23:20
forget the triangle this is better ,if you want to get lost. Or lose somebody just sayin.
Colette B.02/28/2020 22:59
What a wonderful world with so many secrets that should stay that way.
June H.02/28/2020 22:36
Such a precious gem in our world !!🌿🍃🌱🌳🌈🌏
Alan O.02/28/2020 21:24
leave them alone, as we only be trouble to them
Doreen K.02/28/2020 20:09
Best left alone.
Gladys C.02/28/2020 18:49
I'm suprised they did'nt include NFLD
Marilyn R.02/27/2020 16:57
Special indeed....
Brian R.02/26/2020 17:27
Nice to know there are places like these
Amrita D.02/26/2020 08:47
Arko Debnath
Penelope Y.02/25/2020 15:38
leave them alone, the people and animals are better off left alone
Ana G.02/24/2020 13:29
Sshhhhh
Misah R.02/24/2020 05:53
People on pieces of the world that have been protected from the west are very lucky.
Nguyễn P.02/24/2020 05:48
, khi nào mới đạt đến tầng travel kiểu này nhể!
Linda L.02/24/2020 02:40
Please leave them that way some human will pollute it's beauty
Fictor V.02/24/2020 00:51
Isla da Cunha?
Tore H.02/23/2020 20:13
Mulu national park is definitely in the guide books.