5 of the world's biggest pests

How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years
Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct
These 3 spiders are amazing
Sociable weaver nests provide shelter to many birds
How salmon swim upstream
María V.05/05/2018 04:13
Ugh rats. They're horrid just like wasps. Please stop posting "the human" it's annoying 😁
Maika M.05/01/2018 08:39
6-HUMAN especialy the money rulers! destroyng everything for money, and at the end there killing themeselves too!
Robin H.05/01/2018 06:51
Humans are cool I'll not be a self hater. Best way to control grey squirrel is the pine martin .
Harriet L.04/30/2018 20:37
number 1. The Human
Stevan K.04/30/2018 17:53
No. 6: Human.
Peter W.04/30/2018 16:09
Homo sapiens missing from the pest list.
Jane V.04/30/2018 15:48
yuk
Josianne D.04/30/2018 15:06
They do like humans ! :D