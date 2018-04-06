back

5 species that could go extinct

These 5 animals have one thing in common: they could soon go extinct. 🦔🐝

06/04/2018 1:01 PM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

31 comments

  • Andrew W.
    10/03/2021 14:30

    Piss me off . So sad !!!!!!!!

  • Fatima D.
    10/02/2021 13:13

    Terrible

  • Darron G.
    09/28/2021 11:28

    Climate change 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Samuel R.
    09/27/2021 14:41

    Human also will disappeared

  • Alfie H.
    07/09/2021 08:18

    Cos we greedy

  • Joseph D.
    07/01/2021 18:51

    Humans are to blame....

  • Lotte V.
    06/29/2021 19:09

    There is also a disease going around that affects lots of hedgehogs. The owner of the wildlife center I volunteer at says only 2% survives. They are such amazing creatures

  • Justin W.
    06/29/2021 12:28

    I was hoping the Human species would be one of them...

  • Lance B.
    06/23/2021 02:53

    "If the bee disappears from the surface of the Earth, man would have no more than four years left to live.”

  • Carlos Q.
    06/10/2021 09:54

    Me as a Minecraft veteran: Save at least 2 of each animals then make them sex so their species will be saved.

  • Jaymar F.
    06/09/2021 21:03

    THE END IS NEAR....

  • Andrei R.
    06/09/2021 13:05

    BS. Stop this alarmist nonsense. There's no factual science behind this clip, just fearmongering propaganda out of nowhere

  • Sven W.
    06/06/2021 21:06

    The biggest problem in this is that these species play a vital role in the ecosystem. If a so calles keystone species dissapears the entire ecosystme can collapse...

  • Cyprien C.
    06/06/2021 09:10

    😂😂😂

  • András F.
    06/06/2021 08:46

    Nagyon szomorú 😢

  • András F.
    06/06/2021 08:45

    Ez szörnyű.

  • Theresa P.
    06/06/2021 02:22

    Sad....

  • Namdichai L.
    06/06/2021 01:41

    And the most important thing is human are also in the prone of extinction......

  • Rommel A.
    06/06/2021 01:06

    Man's ignorance and greed.

  • Gulden L.
    06/05/2021 19:16

    😯😭

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.