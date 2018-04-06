back
5 species that could go extinct
These 5 animals have one thing in common: they could soon go extinct. 🦔🐝
06/04/2018 1:01 PM
- 4:03
31 comments
Andrew W.10/03/2021 14:30
Piss me off . So sad !!!!!!!!
Fatima D.10/02/2021 13:13
Terrible
Darron G.09/28/2021 11:28
Climate change 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Samuel R.09/27/2021 14:41
Human also will disappeared
Alfie H.07/09/2021 08:18
Cos we greedy
Joseph D.07/01/2021 18:51
Humans are to blame....
Lotte V.06/29/2021 19:09
There is also a disease going around that affects lots of hedgehogs. The owner of the wildlife center I volunteer at says only 2% survives. They are such amazing creatures
Justin W.06/29/2021 12:28
I was hoping the Human species would be one of them...
Lance B.06/23/2021 02:53
"If the bee disappears from the surface of the Earth, man would have no more than four years left to live.”
Carlos Q.06/10/2021 09:54
Me as a Minecraft veteran: Save at least 2 of each animals then make them sex so their species will be saved.
Jaymar F.06/09/2021 21:03
THE END IS NEAR....
Andrei R.06/09/2021 13:05
BS. Stop this alarmist nonsense. There's no factual science behind this clip, just fearmongering propaganda out of nowhere
Sven W.06/06/2021 21:06
The biggest problem in this is that these species play a vital role in the ecosystem. If a so calles keystone species dissapears the entire ecosystme can collapse...
Cyprien C.06/06/2021 09:10
😂😂😂
András F.06/06/2021 08:46
Nagyon szomorú 😢
András F.06/06/2021 08:45
Ez szörnyű.
Theresa P.06/06/2021 02:22
Sad....
Namdichai L.06/06/2021 01:41
And the most important thing is human are also in the prone of extinction......
Rommel A.06/06/2021 01:06
Man's ignorance and greed.
Gulden L.06/05/2021 19:16
😯😭