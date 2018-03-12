back
5 ways to be more eco-friendly when shopping online
🎁Christmas shopping online might not be as eco-friendly as we think it is. Here are 5 useful tips to know before ordering products on the internet.
12/03/2018 7:15 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
6 comments
Paul H.12/02/2020 01:03
Support your local bricks n morter b4 they go extinct
Tony B.12/01/2020 07:54
Can use f*** off off telling us what to do or a time I'm getting sick of it now
Carlo W.12/01/2020 03:29
Ok
Lloyd L.04/05/2020 00:05
Thousands of people are not on the road now so pollution is not an issue
Aiden P.12/15/2018 04:35
If im buying something on Amazon I'm not doing it for the environment I'm doing it because I want that thing off Amazon please understand the difference hahahah
Gorgi M.12/10/2018 09:24
And i was always wondering, how can i buy something without poluting the air... wtf this is the most stupid video i have seen in my life.