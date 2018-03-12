back

5 ways to be more eco-friendly when shopping online

🎁Christmas shopping online might not be as eco-friendly as we think it is. Here are 5 useful tips to know before ordering products on the internet.

12/03/2018 7:15 PM

And even more

  1. 4:46

    Brut goes patrolling with forest guards

  2. 4:32

    When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West

  3. 3:12

    No Alcohol? No Problem!

  4. 2:11

    The Smart Homes Of Rajasthani Villages

  5. 2:01

    A "Beehive" Air Conditioner

  6. 3:00

    12-Year-Old Kid Designs Ship To Clean The Oceans

6 comments

  • Paul H.
    12/02/2020 01:03

    Support your local bricks n morter b4 they go extinct

  • Tony B.
    12/01/2020 07:54

    Can use f*** off off telling us what to do or a time I'm getting sick of it now

  • Carlo W.
    12/01/2020 03:29

    Ok

  • Lloyd L.
    04/05/2020 00:05

    Thousands of people are not on the road now so pollution is not an issue

  • Aiden P.
    12/15/2018 04:35

    If im buying something on Amazon I'm not doing it for the environment I'm doing it because I want that thing off Amazon please understand the difference hahahah

  • Gorgi M.
    12/10/2018 09:24

    And i was always wondering, how can i buy something without poluting the air... wtf this is the most stupid video i have seen in my life.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.