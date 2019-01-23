back
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
Soon, coffee could go extinct too. ☕️
01/23/2019 7:37 AM
- 2:38
- 3:34
14 comments
Paulina P.12/01/2021 11:16
you don't need coffee to wake up. you need health sleep. this us propaganda
Louise L.11/29/2021 16:17
Great work and message !Thank you very much have a great week friend(s)🌍🌹🌾🌿🌿🌿🍀🍀🍀🌹🌈
Victor O.11/29/2021 00:47
Davie P.11/28/2021 22:32
TO MANY COFFEE FARMERS NOW A DAYS,, BUT DEFORESTATION IS REALLY BAD FOR THE PLANET !!
Andrew H.11/28/2021 20:39
Deforestation is the main threat to all life.
Mita B.11/28/2021 15:38
John Q.11/28/2021 14:51
Don't worry, China makes lots of fake coffee everyday.
Les G.11/28/2021 14:43
I do not understand why you bring articles like this to the public. We are not burning the forest, it is the elite. We cannot stop them because they own the courts. Do you enjoy making the world feel horrible knowing we cannot do a thing to stop capitalism? Maybe start sharing the details like names and companies that are doing the deforestation and maybe we can talk to them personally…
Mike V.11/28/2021 14:25
Typical, it's what human do best. Do whatever bring the biggest short term gain at the expense of everything else. It's been done to a countless number of species. Look at the banana. They bred out the seeds and cloned the plants now there is a virus which threatens to end the bananas forever. No seeds no new crops.
Wanda C.11/28/2021 13:50
Well, maybe this is one thing people will miss and want to avoid losing. Might save a few other things at the same time.
Leon H.11/28/2021 13:03
Troy H.11/28/2021 12:55
জন অ.11/28/2021 12:42
Good. It's a useless drug. I'm sick of people posting pictures of coffee ☕ on Instagram to look aesthetic and classy.
Carol A.11/28/2021 12:40
Really bad 😓