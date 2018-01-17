back

7 wonders of nature

These are the new 7 wonders of nature. 🙏

01/17/2018 11:03 AM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  3. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  4. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  5. 3:52

    The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years

  6. 3:18

    Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct

176 comments

  • Mustafa M.
    07/22/2021 01:39

    Human mess with nature

  • Debra K.
    05/21/2021 00:35

    How amazing. Would love to see it.

  • Cynthia T.
    03/10/2021 18:41

    What!😒😫

  • Conchita D.
    03/05/2021 02:32

    power puerto prensisa palawan,,miss you all,,c u soon na pohon,,sally .mam grace(libis bayvuew hotel)ann,,,hello vicenta at west com,mam jam at manalo st,bancao bancao,,regards lahat

  • Anna M.
    02/26/2021 12:15

    Go Palawan go Philippines 🇵🇭

  • Roxy J.
    02/19/2021 05:30

    Amazing creations of God is always beautiful!!

  • Yameen B.
    02/10/2021 12:18

    Beautiful

  • Bhaijaan B.
    02/10/2021 11:27

    And we're going to destroy it by global warming 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Maya Y.
    02/10/2021 07:55

    🤩

  • Gabriela R.
    02/08/2021 04:26

    todo lo que tienes por conocer

  • Ani M.
    02/08/2021 02:29

    Bolivia is also a fundamental part of the Amazon!

  • Richard M.
    02/08/2021 02:25

    look what's on here.

  • Minal R.
    02/07/2021 18:08

    😯

  • Kelvin K.
    02/07/2021 10:28

    guys Ha Long Bay is here.. this settles the discussion

  • Gulden L.
    02/07/2021 09:41

    ❤️

  • Lisa B.
    02/06/2021 23:13

    😲 amazing world

  • Hannah B.
    02/06/2021 21:40

    Can’t wait to get back to traveling to see the 5 of these wondering that I have yet to explore.

  • Leslie B.
    02/06/2021 20:51

    Wow, so beautiful!!

  • Shila T.
    08/26/2019 17:50

    Marvelous

  • Barb A.
    01/26/2019 22:32

    Wow

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.