back
7 wonders of nature
These are the new 7 wonders of nature. 🙏
01/17/2018 11:03 AM
And even more
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 6:47
24 hours on a research station in Antarctica
- 3:52
The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years
- 3:18
Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct
176 comments
Mustafa M.07/22/2021 01:39
Human mess with nature
Debra K.05/21/2021 00:35
How amazing. Would love to see it.
Cynthia T.03/10/2021 18:41
What!😒😫
Conchita D.03/05/2021 02:32
power puerto prensisa palawan,,miss you all,,c u soon na pohon,,sally .mam grace(libis bayvuew hotel)ann,,,hello vicenta at west com,mam jam at manalo st,bancao bancao,,regards lahat
Anna M.02/26/2021 12:15
Go Palawan go Philippines 🇵🇭
Roxy J.02/19/2021 05:30
Amazing creations of God is always beautiful!!
Yameen B.02/10/2021 12:18
Beautiful
Bhaijaan B.02/10/2021 11:27
And we're going to destroy it by global warming 🤬🤬🤬🤬
Maya Y.02/10/2021 07:55
🤩
Gabriela R.02/08/2021 04:26
todo lo que tienes por conocer
Ani M.02/08/2021 02:29
Bolivia is also a fundamental part of the Amazon!
Richard M.02/08/2021 02:25
look what's on here.
Minal R.02/07/2021 18:08
😯
Kelvin K.02/07/2021 10:28
guys Ha Long Bay is here.. this settles the discussion
Gulden L.02/07/2021 09:41
❤️
Lisa B.02/06/2021 23:13
😲 amazing world
Hannah B.02/06/2021 21:40
Can’t wait to get back to traveling to see the 5 of these wondering that I have yet to explore.
Leslie B.02/06/2021 20:51
Wow, so beautiful!!
Shila T.08/26/2019 17:50
Marvelous
Barb A.01/26/2019 22:32
Wow