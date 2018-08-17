back
80 % of hotels in the US are faced with bed bugs
"Don't let the bed bugs bite"... But how? 😧
08/17/2018 7:04 AM
And even more
- 3:01
Le requin-renard et sa redoutable queue
- 1:28
Le ratel n'a peur de rien !
- 3:32
Récif de Tubbataha : un succès en matière de protection environnementale
- 2:35
Comment le crotale cornu fait pour avancer
- 3:11
L'échidné, le surprenant animal d'Océanie
- 2:06
Ce poisson est un véritable architecte des fonds marins
39 comments
Wout K.01/10/2019 09:30
Komen we er nog goed vanaf Vieve van Dalen
David B.01/10/2019 05:09
Benjamin Ralston???? 😕
David M.01/09/2019 21:57
:-P
B. R.01/09/2019 21:46
Oh man, i had these in my beds like for a year. Now they're kinda gone !
Paula D.01/09/2019 21:30
Well if you don't know you've got these then a slap should make you clean up more.
Helene K.01/09/2019 15:54
;)
Phyllis R.01/09/2019 15:52
Baking soda. Pour it in, pat it in.
Lee J.01/09/2019 15:22
It is a well kept secret, probably because there's so much money to be made, but the thing that actually works is Diatomaceous Earth. You don't need a professional exterminator. The stuff is not toxic, and the bugs are not afraid of it, it dehydrates them, and it takes no more than three days.
Carol W.01/09/2019 14:45
Good to know....but gross!!
Zolly E.01/09/2019 14:07
In London, most letting agencies do not take responsibilities for their infested properties cuz they are so fucking disgusting....I mean the agencies, and it's the same with mice infestation.
Giorgos K.01/09/2019 14:03
my neighbours in army .
Elena S.01/09/2019 13:18
lol
Estupidos D.08/31/2018 19:06
Alcohol helps a lot if you have em spray yourself bed couch wherever and they won’t feed on you if they don’t feed they die they can only go on 6 months without eating
Louis S.08/29/2018 02:04
I saw that my hand and bed bugs appeared in the video. Was explaining about them and also feeding them.
David D.08/28/2018 03:38
Steam clean yo shit you filthy fucks
Antwon H.08/26/2018 15:19
I do junk removal and we see this kind of crap even in the big million dollar houses. Take a cab or bus. Get an egg on a female and bam you take it in your house then you now have it. Think last time i had a visitor in my house was over 2 yrs ago. We go out an visit not people coke to us. And we like it that way
Hicham R.08/26/2018 03:47
Use malathion and u never see them again
Ivan G.08/23/2018 00:55
TaHa Majed 🤣😂😅
Brannon S.08/20/2018 21:48
DE diatematious earth. cheap at the feed store. Look it up. and the bugs carry Mersa in one study.
Bob S.08/20/2018 17:02
So he basically saying that when it was with low income housing it was okay but now thats its going to the white side of town now its a problem i hate this country and what is stands for