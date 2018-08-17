back

80 % of hotels in the US are faced with bed bugs

"Don't let the bed bugs bite"... But how? 😧

08/17/2018 7:04 AM

39 comments

  • Wout K.
    01/10/2019 09:30

    Komen we er nog goed vanaf Vieve van Dalen

  • David B.
    01/10/2019 05:09

    Benjamin Ralston???? 😕

  • David M.
    01/09/2019 21:57

    :-P

  • B. R.
    01/09/2019 21:46

    Oh man, i had these in my beds like for a year. Now they're kinda gone !

  • Paula D.
    01/09/2019 21:30

    Well if you don't know you've got these then a slap should make you clean up more.

  • Helene K.
    01/09/2019 15:54

    ;)

  • Phyllis R.
    01/09/2019 15:52

    Baking soda. Pour it in, pat it in.

  • Lee J.
    01/09/2019 15:22

    It is a well kept secret, probably because there's so much money to be made, but the thing that actually works is Diatomaceous Earth. You don't need a professional exterminator. The stuff is not toxic, and the bugs are not afraid of it, it dehydrates them, and it takes no more than three days.

  • Carol W.
    01/09/2019 14:45

    Good to know....but gross!!

  • Zolly E.
    01/09/2019 14:07

    In London, most letting agencies do not take responsibilities for their infested properties cuz they are so fucking disgusting....I mean the agencies, and it's the same with mice infestation.

  • Giorgos K.
    01/09/2019 14:03

    my neighbours in army .

  • Elena S.
    01/09/2019 13:18

    lol

  • Estupidos D.
    08/31/2018 19:06

    Alcohol helps a lot if you have em spray yourself bed couch wherever and they won’t feed on you if they don’t feed they die they can only go on 6 months without eating

  • Louis S.
    08/29/2018 02:04

    I saw that my hand and bed bugs appeared in the video. Was explaining about them and also feeding them.

  • David D.
    08/28/2018 03:38

    Steam clean yo shit you filthy fucks

  • Antwon H.
    08/26/2018 15:19

    I do junk removal and we see this kind of crap even in the big million dollar houses. Take a cab or bus. Get an egg on a female and bam you take it in your house then you now have it. Think last time i had a visitor in my house was over 2 yrs ago. We go out an visit not people coke to us. And we like it that way

  • Hicham R.
    08/26/2018 03:47

    Use malathion and u never see them again

  • Ivan G.
    08/23/2018 00:55

    TaHa Majed 🤣😂😅

  • Brannon S.
    08/20/2018 21:48

    DE diatematious earth. cheap at the feed store. Look it up. and the bugs carry Mersa in one study.

  • Bob S.
    08/20/2018 17:02

    So he basically saying that when it was with low income housing it was okay but now thats its going to the white side of town now its a problem i hate this country and what is stands for

