A Ski Resort in the Desert: Saudi Arabia's Craziest Project?

Skiing in the middle of the desert for the 2029 Asian Winter Games: sounds mind-boggling, but that's the challenge Saudi Arabia has set for itself. And it's part of an even bigger, "zero-carbon" project... This week in "The Big Picture," Lucas wanted to understand what's behind this crazy project and whether it can be nature-friendly. This video was originally in French. With the journalist's consent, we used AI to translate and clone his voice and synchronize his lip movements. The translated version was checked by one of our journalists. All information in this video was collected, verified, and sourced by our journalist Lucas.