A tax on meat to fight climate change?
Meat consumption is surging and CO2 emissions right along with it — which for some countries, could mean a meat tax is coming. 🍖🥩💰
Meat alternatives have begun going mainstream
Could a tax on meat fight climate change? One British investor group says it's inevitable. The growing global population and the increasing urbanization and demand in many parts of the world for a Western-type diet means there's a growing demand for ruminant products. Between 2000 and 2017, global meat consumption grew by 40%. And it could increase 75% could increase more by 2050. But what's wrong with meat? Animal farming is a huge climate change contributor: it produces 14% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
That's as much as the entire transportation sector. Countries like Sweden, Denmark and Germany are considering meat taxes to reach their Paris Agreement goals. And they could become more common in 5 to 10 years. The idea: to impose "sin taxes, on products deemed harmful to health or to the environment. 180 countries tax tobacco, 60 tax carbon and 25 tax sugar. The taxes have 2 goals, according to advocates: Reduce meat consumption. Like sugar, red meat has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, heart disease, stroke and diabetes, which Fitch said laid the groundwork for similar taxes. A study by University of Oxford, for example, found introducing the measure could prevent almost 6,000 deaths a year and save nearly $850 million in healthcare costs.
Unlike sugar, however, the justification for restricting people's appetite for meat relates to broader issues than just health, with climate change, deforestation, and ethical concerns all looming large in the minds of consumers. Fund treatment for illnesses linked to overconsumption of meat. A 40% tax According to one study, on beef, a 20% tax on dairy products on chicken would cut down CO2 emissions enough to prevent 500,000 deaths a year. But this measure could also be unfair.
Brut. Nature
And even more
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 4:59
The tattoo artist helping people rewrite trauma
- 6:47
24 hours on a research station in Antarctica
- 2:34
How this river in the U.S. inspired an environmental movement
- 4:00
How do batteries affect the environment?
423 comments
Ashutosh S.09/10/2019 14:15
Saturated fats, sugar and meat good places to start.
Bobi D.09/03/2019 22:30
Well another VERY WELL this time for the bloody vegetarians here! You eat vegetables - they absorb CO2 therefore you contribute to increased levels of CO2 and global worming! If there are taxes for meat, there should be taxes on you as well! Bloody idiots!!! I'M REALLY SICK OF ALL THAT STUPID GREEN SHIT ALL AROUND AND SICK EVERY BASTARD TO ENCROACH TO MY POCKET PRETENDING IT IS FOR THE NATURE!!! F**K YOU! HATE YOU FOR FREE!
Bobi D.09/03/2019 22:23
Very well! The levels of idiocy is rising, soon the damn green terrorists will put end of the planet! You should not have any doubt about it! F**king green bastards! They made me all against nature with their stupidity! IT IS ALL ABOUT MONEY!!! Having a dog or cat release CO2 equal to driving a small car - having a horse - big car? Do we have taxes? No we dont as people will stop having a pet! Can people stop eating? No they cant - put tax on meat and you have easy money! I have a new slogan shoot a green idiot - save the Planet!!!
Diane C.08/29/2019 21:53
Forheavenssake, that is the LEAST of causing climate change. Go for the EPA is proposing to deregulate the oil and gas industry, to no longer require that new natural gas wells, pipelines and storage facilities include technology to detect and limit leaks of methane — a powerful greenhouse gas, with 28 times the heat trapping effect of carbon dioxide.
Alvin K.08/29/2019 21:23
No its all the ppl on the planet that cut down 999,999,999,999 trees and plant 999,999 and say its no harm and the people killing way more than necessary and so many wastful people
Craig M.08/27/2019 12:53
What a load of shit. For starters climate change happens regardless, so what has the consumption of meat got to do with it. Yes, continual population growth is the biggest threat to us all with the demand on food and water and housing. That is what needs addressing along with pollution in general.
Charles Z.08/24/2019 06:06
or.. maybe the planet is over populated by people... if we reduced the numbers there, um... a lot of things would be a lot easier.
Pat C.08/24/2019 03:36
Can we also look at the huge carbon footprint of millions upon millions of tons of unused/unsold fruit and veg that is being dumped and left rotting in landfill or ploughed back in. This also causes methane gas to enter the atmosphere. Animals are not the only problem!
Colin K.08/23/2019 15:34
Quality low fat meat is already expensive enough a tax would just push people towards cheaper higher fat meat which surely is a move in the wrong direction. We are coming up with one solution to fight a completely different problem which is over population. Why is the world overpopulated? Because in the last 100 years we’ve made huge advances in screwing with natural selection. Ok it’s not nice to die put preventing it just puts more strain on the earth.
Brit Y.08/23/2019 07:24
I am a committed vegan. This needs to stop we are killing our planet. It should be illegal to over buy a certain amount of meat. The need to put a cap on meat.
Ollie N.08/23/2019 07:17
A tax on meat on this tiny island will surely make a massive global impact 🤨
Louis M.08/23/2019 06:57
😂😂😂😂yet another money spinner
John L.08/23/2019 06:49
Honestly what is wrong with the country and too many do Gooders wrecking it so those that want to eat meat and have a balanced diet, which consists of meat at some point. No government can constantly dictate what a human wants to eat. Only yesterday people were stating electric cars still pollute the environment with brake dust and tyre and wear. Eventually they will be banned and public transport will be the only method of moving about. So public transport won’t have brakes or tyres and need charging lol. So cows are banned due to farting gas filling the ozone! I hope that this is a EU directive. Before vegetarians and vegans get on one, not eating meat is a personal decision and choice, respect mine to eat meant and I’ll respect yours not to
Mark M.08/23/2019 06:26
Since overpopulation is the main problem here, I think people who have kids should pay more tax. Each kid you have your tax goes up by 100 percent until the child reaches adulthood, because that's how much more damage you've now done to the environment, 2 kids, 300% and so on. It's a bit ridiculous that meat eaters should be penalised for eating an essential part of a natural human diet because certain people can't reproduce responsibly. House prices are already soaring due to the high demand for land and finite amount available, so many young people are having to live with their parents well into their 30's because house prices have soared and wages haven't. It makes no sense that the quality of life of responsible people eating a natural diet should be ruined by overpopulation when they aren't contributing to it.
Radu P.08/23/2019 02:09
Carnivores like lions or wolves are dependent by numbers of herbivores in their area. So if not enough food for herbivores, not a big numbers of carnivores. We not have to become vegetarians to understood how life works on this planet.
Chris W.08/23/2019 01:26
climate change is the excuse, in reality our government just wants more money....
Tayla S.08/23/2019 00:07
If we dont eat cows theyll only produce more methane to the atmosphere, so we kind of have to eat em mate
Chris J.08/23/2019 00:00
If they tax meat then they should also tax food vegans eat
Graham D.08/22/2019 23:51
hows about stop cutting down the feking rain forest for farmland and polluting the seas where plankton grow that would help reduce climate change which fyi happens every few eons anyhow or are you gonna try and claim it was the fault of the dinosaurs and there heavy industry and cars that meant that the earth saw several heating and cooling cycles
Rod M.08/22/2019 23:16
People fall off ladders and die, TAX LADDERS! Dogs bite people! TAX Dog owners. Cheese clogs arteries. Ban Cheese. Choice, it should be banned..