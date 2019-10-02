back
A team of researchers traveled to the highest city in the world
They're about to go the world's highest city, at 5,300 meters above sea level, to better understand the limits of human body adaptation to the lack of oxygen. This is Expédition 5300 in La Rinconada, Peru.
02/10/2019 7:23 AM
9 comments
Patrick W.05/24/2021 08:27
The World's Highest City The highest, most notable true "city" is the mining town of La Rinconada, Peru. The community sits high in the Andes at an elevation of 16,700 feet (5100 meters) above sea level and is home to a gold rush population of somewhere around 30,000 to 50,000 people. The elevation of La Rinconada is higher than the highest peak in the lower 48 states of the United States (Mt. Whitney). National Geographic published an article in 2009 about La Rinconada and the challenges of life at such a high elevation and in such squalor.
Nelson C.02/13/2021 06:19
50.000 people? Maybe 5.000...
Jorge L.01/26/2021 03:21
Sawsan T.01/17/2021 06:41
Alex G.01/17/2021 00:18
Gulden L.01/16/2021 22:48
Gulden L.01/16/2021 22:46
Albino C.01/16/2021 10:28
Amit S.01/16/2021 09:13
