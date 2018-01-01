back

Africa's Gerenuk, a "near threatened" species

This animal can go its whole life without a sip of water. Meet the Gerenuk.

01/01/2018 11:01 AM

9 comments

  • Andi V.
    01/06/2018 21:22

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9fiVYfiA

  • احمد ا.
    01/04/2018 05:58

    Such beautiful creatures

  • Jayce N.
    01/01/2018 19:28

    So can everything. Just wont be a very long one

  • Richard P.
    01/01/2018 18:35

    Looks like food

  • Scott F.
    01/01/2018 18:27

    n

  • Soufiane A.
    01/01/2018 17:10

    Such beautiful creatures

  • Thulasi K.
    01/01/2018 11:14

    Can we save them???

  • Matthew B.
    01/01/2018 11:13

    Sounds like thirsty work to me!

  • Carlos M.
    01/01/2018 11:03

    Damn

