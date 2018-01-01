back
Africa's Gerenuk, a "near threatened" species
This animal can go its whole life without a sip of water. Meet the Gerenuk.
01/01/2018 11:01 AM
9 comments
Andi V.01/06/2018 21:22
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vpi9fiVYfiA
احمد ا.01/04/2018 05:58
Such beautiful creatures
Jayce N.01/01/2018 19:28
So can everything. Just wont be a very long one
Richard P.01/01/2018 18:35
Looks like food
Scott F.01/01/2018 18:27
n
Soufiane A.01/01/2018 17:10
Thulasi K.01/01/2018 11:14
Can we save them???
Matthew B.01/01/2018 11:13
Sounds like thirsty work to me!
Carlos M.01/01/2018 11:03
Damn