Argentina: a house built entirely from recycled waste
In Argentina, a man built a house with 24,000 plastic bottles.
07/16/2018 6:47 AM
66 comments
Mark S.07/18/2019 16:41
I'd feel all bottled up in there...
Malek O.07/16/2019 03:09
Tapi Malang sungguh Hari ini nak belajar koraan pun kena bayar duit.
Suzanne B.07/09/2019 00:38
In Houston we have a beer can house
Sharon S.06/29/2019 17:29
Great idea but I don't know how well these hold up to the weather?
Patricia S.06/24/2019 00:38
wow—wonderful idea—-to bad we have building codes here in the US.
Andrea J.06/23/2019 08:44
Amazing
Peggy D.06/23/2019 08:40
Brilliant!
Gloria B.06/21/2019 22:41
there are so many possibilities for used plastic that need to be explored.
Bernadette T.06/17/2019 05:09
, kani Babe😇
Nesia06/15/2019 08:04
another way to make use of wasted plastic
Andres B.06/15/2019 04:24
Wish this could pass inspections.
Ralph V.06/12/2019 21:41
They would not let you do that here.
Kym A.06/12/2019 12:22
Brilliant
Josie K.06/12/2019 08:34
next project is a recyclable material house lol
Lyn P.06/12/2019 03:58
That’s great well done to you sir what an amazing achievement 👍👍Nsw australia
Lilibeth C.06/11/2019 13:35
Wow
Anouk T.06/09/2019 06:43
Taylor Smythe
Mer V.06/07/2019 22:00
Great imagination and doer.
Helen W.06/06/2019 10:55
Genius. Well done!
Cassandra D.06/06/2019 04:57
I want to know how and where I can do something like this in mn and have it efficient