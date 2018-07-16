back

Argentina: a house built entirely from recycled waste

In Argentina, a man built a house with 24,000 plastic bottles.

07/16/2018 6:47 AM

And even more

  1. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  2. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  3. 5:05

    Exposing inhumane conditions at factory farms

  4. 4:52

    "F—k you, cancer": The story of a viral image

  5. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  6. 3:13

    TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink

66 comments

  • Mark S.
    07/18/2019 16:41

    I'd feel all bottled up in there...

  • Malek O.
    07/16/2019 03:09

    Tapi Malang sungguh Hari ini nak belajar koraan pun kena bayar duit.

  • Suzanne B.
    07/09/2019 00:38

    In Houston we have a beer can house

  • Sharon S.
    06/29/2019 17:29

    Great idea but I don't know how well these hold up to the weather?

  • Patricia S.
    06/24/2019 00:38

    wow—wonderful idea—-to bad we have building codes here in the US.

  • Andrea J.
    06/23/2019 08:44

    Amazing

  • Peggy D.
    06/23/2019 08:40

    Brilliant!

  • Gloria B.
    06/21/2019 22:41

    there are so many possibilities for used plastic that need to be explored.

  • Bernadette T.
    06/17/2019 05:09

    , kani Babe😇

  • Nesia
    06/15/2019 08:04

    another way to make use of wasted plastic

  • Andres B.
    06/15/2019 04:24

    Wish this could pass inspections.

  • Ralph V.
    06/12/2019 21:41

    They would not let you do that here.

  • Kym A.
    06/12/2019 12:22

    Brilliant

  • Josie K.
    06/12/2019 08:34

    next project is a recyclable material house lol

  • Lyn P.
    06/12/2019 03:58

    That’s great well done to you sir what an amazing achievement 👍👍Nsw australia

  • Lilibeth C.
    06/11/2019 13:35

    Wow

  • Anouk T.
    06/09/2019 06:43

    Taylor Smythe

  • Mer V.
    06/07/2019 22:00

    Great imagination and doer.

  • Helen W.
    06/06/2019 10:55

    Genius. Well done!

  • Cassandra D.
    06/06/2019 04:57

    I want to know how and where I can do something like this in mn and have it efficient

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.