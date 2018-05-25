back
Australian koalas under threat
Australia is trying to save its koalas — and they're dropping serious coin to do just that. 🐨
05/25/2018 1:01 PM
And even more
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
- 6:47
24 hours on a research station in Antarctica
- 3:52
The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years
- 3:18
Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct
47 comments
حاتم ا.05/31/2018 22:38
ووين ........
Ishrat I.05/31/2018 20:08
Nature are creative. ...best video
Elsa N.05/31/2018 17:16
Lindo
Mohanad Y.05/31/2018 14:39
تم
Muslim A.05/31/2018 11:46
تعال شوف علاوي ابن جعفر ههههههههه
الحاج ا.05/31/2018 09:46
سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش الكريم
Poornima S.05/31/2018 08:29
So sad
محمد ا.05/31/2018 07:49
جميل
Mariana C.05/31/2018 06:09
😭💛
منى ع.05/30/2018 20:18
تم
Waad R.05/30/2018 19:18
تم
سليم ا.05/30/2018 18:05
تم
Kelly K.05/30/2018 06:29
We should never of let it get to this point
Emiro S.05/30/2018 01:17
Lindicimo.
ابو ع.05/30/2018 00:08
سبحان الله العظيم
Rosa V.05/29/2018 22:43
Koalas tan hermosas
Julius P.05/29/2018 16:28
KOALA I like it
Md S.05/29/2018 15:18
Very nice
Lenny W.05/29/2018 11:11
Please save these very cute animals
Um E.05/29/2018 08:44
تم