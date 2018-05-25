back

Australian koalas under threat

Australia is trying to save its koalas — and they're dropping serious coin to do just that. 🐨

05/25/2018 1:01 PM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  3. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  4. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  5. 3:52

    The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years

  6. 3:18

    Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct

47 comments

  • حاتم ا.
    05/31/2018 22:38

    ووين ........

  • Ishrat I.
    05/31/2018 20:08

    Nature are creative. ...best video

  • Elsa N.
    05/31/2018 17:16

    Lindo

  • Mohanad Y.
    05/31/2018 14:39

    تم

  • Muslim A.
    05/31/2018 11:46

    تعال شوف علاوي ابن جعفر ههههههههه

  • الحاج ا.
    05/31/2018 09:46

    سبحان الله العظيم رب العرش الكريم

  • Poornima S.
    05/31/2018 08:29

    So sad

  • محمد ا.
    05/31/2018 07:49

    جميل

  • Mariana C.
    05/31/2018 06:09

    😭💛

  • منى ع.
    05/30/2018 20:18

    تم

  • Waad R.
    05/30/2018 19:18

    تم

  • سليم ا.
    05/30/2018 18:05

    تم

  • Kelly K.
    05/30/2018 06:29

    We should never of let it get to this point

  • Emiro S.
    05/30/2018 01:17

    Lindicimo.

  • ابو ع.
    05/30/2018 00:08

    سبحان الله العظيم

  • Rosa V.
    05/29/2018 22:43

    Koalas tan hermosas

  • Julius P.
    05/29/2018 16:28

    KOALA I like it

  • Md S.
    05/29/2018 15:18

    Very nice

  • Lenny W.
    05/29/2018 11:11

    Please save these very cute animals

  • Um E.
    05/29/2018 08:44

    تم

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.