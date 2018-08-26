back

Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

Beaches that glow in the dark, rocks that light up on summer nights... This phenomenon has a name: bioluminescence.

08/26/2018 6:27 AM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

28 comments

  • Michael J.
    10/16/2018 08:10

    Beautiful

  • Heath L.
    10/11/2018 18:30

    Also in Heysham uk amazing to see

  • Evonne K.
    10/11/2018 07:01

    I once experienced bioluminescence & Northern Lights at the same time in the waters of northern BC. It was boat access only. I will never forget it as long as I live!

  • Manar A.
    10/05/2018 13:42

    💔💔💔

  • Ken A.
    10/05/2018 13:35

    Fukishima.

  • Dina H.
    10/05/2018 11:34

    Is this beautiful or is this radiation?

  • Ava B.
    10/04/2018 18:44

    future

  • Sebastien L.
    10/04/2018 14:38

    Vero ;)

  • Jenifer B.
    10/04/2018 12:19

    Sierra Widdison

  • Shruthi S.
    10/04/2018 10:23

    Sharath Sreekumar😁😁😁😁

  • Taylor J.
    10/04/2018 02:25

    another one to find

  • Debdeep D.
    10/03/2018 23:15

    Incredible!

  • Ronit J.
    10/03/2018 22:59

    Let’s go ✨

  • Kaira H.
    10/03/2018 22:36

    if you ever see a bioluminescence video that I haven’t tagged you in I’m probably dead.

  • Linda C.
    10/03/2018 22:34

    Jacob Butler

  • Zikra A.
    10/03/2018 21:26

    Halima Goui

  • Steph A.
    10/03/2018 20:19

    omg I want to go

  • Elin A.
    10/03/2018 19:35

    , så coolt 😍

  • Jeff P.
    10/03/2018 19:30

    this is bioluminescence

  • Sargam P.
    08/31/2018 09:22

    Uma Punia Nikki Narwal we have to visit these places 😍

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.