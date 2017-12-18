back

Bolivia's Salar d'Uyuni could be imperiled

Bolivia's extraordinary Salar d'Uyuni could be imperiled.

12/18/2017 4:39 PM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

12 comments

  • Alex R.
    12/20/2017 17:20

    Ghost recon?

  • Steven S.
    12/20/2017 16:11

    Mother nature will be angered more by humans blind love of the all mighty dollar!

  • Titus S.
    12/20/2017 15:57

    Oh probably no gives a shit about the earth sad to say

  • Dorothy A.
    12/20/2017 15:52

    Sad to know that everything comes at a price.

  • Thomas M.
    12/20/2017 15:17

    Sadly if they know about it they will come and destroy it😢

  • Ghulam S.
    12/20/2017 14:25

    Bolivia could do with some democracy

  • Graham K.
    12/20/2017 14:11

    The irony of this is that the need for large amounts of lithium is down to the growth and expansion of electric vehicles meaning that, in order to produce a less destructive method of transport, we are tearing apart beautiful places like this to do so.

  • Tom H.
    12/20/2017 12:43

    fuck we gotta go fast!!!

  • Ciaran O.
    12/20/2017 10:14

    lol

  • Rick J.
    12/20/2017 05:00

    Watch USA start a war with them just for the lithium. ..

  • Phil T.
    12/20/2017 05:00

    on the list

  • Isac L.
    12/18/2017 20:17

    So much salt.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.