back

Cambodia: Ta Prohm temple's unique atmosphere

Trees sprouting among ruins, roots growing around walls... Welcome to Ta Prohm, one of Angkor's exceptional temples.

01/21/2019 6:18 PMupdated: 04/03/2020 4:54 PM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

42 comments

  • Nina K.
    04/05/2022 23:59

    Amazing place

  • Qladíyà K.
    02/18/2022 17:05

    También en México pasa - y los van a destruir con el tren maya https://elpais.com/mexico/2021-06-20/13911-restos-arqueologicos-los-incomodos-obstaculos-desenterrados-en-la-ruta-del-tren-maya.html

  • Georgina N.
    02/16/2022 06:34

    Gorgeous 💗

  • Namai A.
    02/15/2022 08:29

    Source for this information, to verify the chronology?

  • Uni C.
    02/15/2022 00:51

    Thanks for sharing

  • Charlene S.
    02/14/2022 22:20

    There are so many strange and wonderful places to see in this world.

  • Louise L.
    02/14/2022 03:10

    Reclaiming is important for alot of nations (first Nation)Thank you for this beautiful teachings(((((((🌏)))))))💞💚💯

  • Angela P.
    02/13/2022 21:03

    😍

  • Grand Schemes
    08/10/2021 04:43

    Can i camp there? Like at least in the shadow of the temple complex?

  • Leslie B.
    08/08/2021 17:25

    A-maz-ing!!!

  • Ann C.
    04/08/2020 04:12

    It was magical when I visit this last year

  • Sweta B.
    04/07/2020 13:55

    This the ultimate goal of Nature!

  • Georgina N.
    04/07/2020 06:13

    Wonderful!

  • Gill R.
    04/07/2020 05:23

    Its amazing. Would go again given the chance.

  • Seng Y.
    04/06/2020 23:09

    👍

  • Ellyn Z.
    02/09/2019 02:22

    This was my favorite temple in Siem Reap, just stunning ❤️❤️❤️

  • Donna V.
    02/08/2019 21:57

    Was there last week - incredible!

  • Rebecca O.
    02/06/2019 21:39

    Dominic Lorch

  • Mark W.
    02/01/2019 19:59

    There you go ?

  • ناصر ا.
    01/29/2019 07:13

    OK..HRBALS..FTSTAK..BY..MY..PRVASAR..NASER

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.