Cambodia: Ta Prohm temple's unique atmosphere
Trees sprouting among ruins, roots growing around walls... Welcome to Ta Prohm, one of Angkor's exceptional temples.
01/21/2019 6:18 PMupdated: 04/03/2020 4:54 PM
42 comments
Nina K.04/05/2022 23:59
Amazing place
Qladíyà K.02/18/2022 17:05
También en México pasa - y los van a destruir con el tren maya https://elpais.com/mexico/2021-06-20/13911-restos-arqueologicos-los-incomodos-obstaculos-desenterrados-en-la-ruta-del-tren-maya.html
Georgina N.02/16/2022 06:34
Gorgeous 💗
Namai A.02/15/2022 08:29
Source for this information, to verify the chronology?
Uni C.02/15/2022 00:51
Thanks for sharing
Charlene S.02/14/2022 22:20
There are so many strange and wonderful places to see in this world.
Louise L.02/14/2022 03:10
Reclaiming is important for alot of nations (first Nation)Thank you for this beautiful teachings(((((((🌏)))))))💞💚💯
Angela P.02/13/2022 21:03
😍
Grand Schemes08/10/2021 04:43
Can i camp there? Like at least in the shadow of the temple complex?
Leslie B.08/08/2021 17:25
A-maz-ing!!!
Ann C.04/08/2020 04:12
It was magical when I visit this last year
Sweta B.04/07/2020 13:55
This the ultimate goal of Nature!
Georgina N.04/07/2020 06:13
Wonderful!
Gill R.04/07/2020 05:23
Its amazing. Would go again given the chance.
Seng Y.04/06/2020 23:09
👍
Ellyn Z.02/09/2019 02:22
This was my favorite temple in Siem Reap, just stunning ❤️❤️❤️
Donna V.02/08/2019 21:57
Was there last week - incredible!
Rebecca O.02/06/2019 21:39
Dominic Lorch
Mark W.02/01/2019 19:59
There you go ?
ناصر ا.01/29/2019 07:13
