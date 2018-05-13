back

Canadian youtuber Verena Erin

Downsizing your wardrobe, buying second-hand clothes, supporting ethical brands... On My Green Closet, youtuber Verena Erin shares her tips for sustainable fashion and beauty.

05/13/2018 6:36 AM

2 comments

  • Jameel K.
    06/06/2018 17:01

    Nice

  • Filipe A.
    06/05/2018 16:12

    Why are all youtubers weird as hell?

