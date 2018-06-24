back
Catatumbo Lightning is a unique meteorological phenomenon
250 lightning strikes per square km each year, and storms that last day and night... Here's Catatumbo Lightning ⚡️⚡️
06/24/2018 6:39 AM
20 comments
Lauryn P.06/14/2019 16:45
Gina
Renae S.08/27/2018 07:04
I love pictures of lightening.lol
Shane W.07/08/2018 15:54
Lightening was not something I recall from scientific records of 1972, when gene hunter Nancy Wexler famously studied several large, interrelated families affected with Huntington disease who lived in small villages along Lake Maracaibo in Venezuela. Prove me wrong. http://discovermagazine.com/1993/dec/huntingdownhunti321
Caleb D.07/07/2018 17:16
imagine sitting on the porch here
Antoinette C.07/07/2018 01:24
Mother Nature Rules. !!!
Bob L.07/07/2018 00:28
A storm chaser this is now o my bucket list
Ann S.07/06/2018 19:33
I have never heard of this! I’ll have to do some research.
Liam D.07/01/2018 09:30
Mb thor lives there now 😳
Mario M.06/27/2018 10:58
Old news!
Paola R.06/26/2018 21:19
<3
Nadia K.06/26/2018 19:39
, thought of you, my luvvie
Muhammed J.06/25/2018 19:00
Wanderful
Vjosa S.06/25/2018 10:41
would you survive in that place ??? 😋
Garrett W.06/24/2018 18:45
let's go
Sean K.06/24/2018 18:02
;)
Poonguzhali R.06/24/2018 16:23
and ...bucket list😁😁
Kathy L.06/24/2018 16:13
rain and thunder every night🤗
Jimmy-Lee F.06/24/2018 11:47
!!
Yussuf A.06/24/2018 09:10
die perfekte Umgebung für den vectra hahah
Sarfraz S.06/24/2018 08:56
Huge source of energy. Something can be done to utilize this energy for the right cause.